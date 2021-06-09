Ravens Productions Wins National Sports Emmy for Mo Gaba Feature

Jun 09, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

060921-Mo
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh with Mo Gaba

Mo Gaba's story captured our hearts. Ravens Production's role in telling it has captured some hardware.

The co-produced NFL Network/Ravens Productions feature, "The Gift of Gaba," won the Sports Emmys Award for Outstanding Long Feature, as announced Tuesday night.

The Ravens have taken home 47 regional Emmys, but this is the first national Emmy. In order to win a national Emmy, the piece must be broadcast on a nationally-televised program.

"The Gift of Gaba" was one of five nominees in "Outstanding Long Feature," including NFL Network's "Darren Waller – The Other Side," which profiled the former Ravens tight end and had an appearance from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Gaba, who passed away on July 28, 2020 after his fourth battle with cancer, continues to be an inspiration for the Ravens, Orioles and fans everywhere.

"With his incredible spirit and enthusiasm for living life to the fullest – no matter the challenges he faced – Mo's positive impact was felt by everyone," said Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien. "Mo alone created a legacy that will live on forever, and we – along with NFL 360 – are honored to have had the privilege of telling his inspiring story."

Much of the footage and interviews used in the NFL Network piece were produced and filmed by Ravens Productions. 

"The Gift of Gaba" also took home the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Editing – Long Form.

