Late for Work: How the Ravens Can Have a Productive Offseason Despite Limited Resources

How the Ravens Can Have a Productive Offseason Despite Limited Resources

When NFL free agency kicks off next week, don't expect the Ravens to get caught up in the frenzy.

As General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the Combine last week, the Ravens' Way isn't to go on a shopping spree. With approximately $11 million in cap space, the Ravens, who have more than 20 pending free agents, couldn't do that even if they waned to.

That doesn't mean DeCosta won't make moves to bolster the roster. The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer constructed a 10-step plan for how the Ravens can add help in free agency without shedding big-name contracts. Here are four of Shaffer's suggestions:

Restructure QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews and ILB Roquan Smith's deals.

"A simple restructure of Jackson's contract, in which most of his 2024 base salary would be converted into a prorated signing bonus, would create $11.1 million in savings. A simple restructure of Andrews and Smith's contracts would free up another $8.6 million. Altogether, that's about $20 million in savings."

Sign RB Tony Pollard.

"The Ravens might not have the means to win a bidding war for Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry, but Pollard could deliver similar value at a significant discount. PFF projects the Dallas Cowboys running back to get a three-year, $24 million offer in free agency, while Spotrac has his market value at $13.1 million on a two-year deal. The glut of capable backs available in free agency could drive Pollard's price down even further. … The Ravens could structure a two-year deal for the 26-year-old that counts for $4 million against the cap in 2024."

Re-sign DL Brent Urban, LB Malik Harrison, ILB Del'Shawn Phillips, CB Ronald Darby and S Daryl Worley.

"The bulk of the Ravens' signings this offseason, much like last offseason, should be cheap extensions that help stabilize their special teams and round out their depth chart. A handful of short-term deals for this group could cost about $4 million against the cap, though the value of their deals could be double that. (From the start of the league year until the first week of the regular season, only a team's 51 most expensive contracts count against its salary cap, so the relative impact of the Ravens' small deals would be marginal.)"

Fill out the roster with later-wave signing (or signings).

"DeCosta doesn't mind playing the waiting game. He waited until May to sign cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, until July to sign cornerback Arthur Maulet, until August to sign Jadeveon Clowney and Darby, and until September to sign outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. There are always useful players who become available later in the offseason, and they're usually the kind of players DeCosta likes to target, entering a market with fewer bidders and not factoring into the NFL's compensatory-pick calculus.