Ravens Provide Support for Blood Donors, Troops

Ravens Team with Under Armour to Aid Injured Troops**

A number of Ravens players traveled to the Under Armour warehouse in Curtis Bay Tuesday (9/28) to fill and send backpacks to wounded soldiers overseas.

WR Anquan Boldin, LS Morgan Cox, K Billy Cundiff and LB/DE Paul Kruger joined Ravens cheerleaders and injured service members to support the men and women who daily risk their lives in defense of our freedom.

Beneath a replica military tent, players and volunteers loaded over 200 specially-designed Under Armour backpacks with a variety of necessary clothing items, including shirts, socks and underwear. All bags will be given to injured troops who are currently recovering in military hospitals overseas.

The event was part of a joint effort by Under Armour's Freedom Initiative and the Wounded Warrior Project, which aims to cater to the needs of wounded service members.