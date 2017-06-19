Ravens Public Relations Staff Wins Major Award

Jun 19, 2017 at 06:46 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

19_PRAward2_news.jpg


The Ravens' public relations staff has a sterling reputation, and it just added even more honors to back it up.

The Ravens are the co-winners of the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award, along with the Houston Texans, the Pro Football Writers of America announced.

It's the third time Baltimore has won the award, as the Ravens staff also took it home in 2011 and 2013.

The award is given annually to the NFL's top public relations staff that "consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationship with the media." It is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his distinguished career in sports PR roles.

"The Ravens have long been a gold standard for NFL media relations," said Bob Glauber, NFL national columnist for Newsday and PFWA second vice-president. "Whether it's facilitating interviews for large groups of reporters or arranging one-on-one interviews with star players or coaches, they handle every situation with professionalism and efficiency. Kevin Byrne has had a long and distinguished career in public relations, and the lessons he has imparted to Chad Steele and his staff have been invaluable, ultimately benefiting the people who cover the Ravens."

"Congrats to both the PR staffs of the Texans and Ravens for the victories in the annual Pro Football Writers of America awards in helping football media do our jobs," Peter King wrote in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. "Both groups are terrific."

During the 2016 season, Baltimore's PR department was led by Kevin Byrne (senior VP of public and community relations) and Chad Steele (VP of public relations), assisted by Patrick Gleason (director of public relations), Tom Valente (public relations manager) and Marisol Renner (publications and public relations specialist). The Ravens were also assisted by interns Jennifer Burroughs and David Wolf.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

