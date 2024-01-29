Late for Work: Pundits Dissect Ravens Loss in AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Sun’s Tim Schwartz: "The Ravens had plenty of chances to get back in the game in front of a raucous home crowd but Zay Flowers' backbreaking fumble at the 1-yard line and Lamar Jackson's unforgivable forced throw to the end zone that was intercepted proved too costly."

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame: "Baltimore (14–5) had an unbelievable season, but it ended in bitter disappointment. Lamar Jackson and the offense turned the ball over three times, including twice in the end zone to seal their fate despite a defensive effort that saw Kansas City shut out in the second half."

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan: "On back-to-back possessions, Flowers had a fumble at the goal line that resulted in a touchback, and Jackson threw an inexplicable pass into triple coverage that was intercepted in the end zone. Those blunders effectively eliminated any chance of a comeback."

Chiefs' Playoff Experience Outpaces Ravens

The Ravens were playing in their first AFC Championship during the Jackson era. Meanwhile, the Chiefs were playing in their sixth straight.

Even though it was Mahomes' first road title game, pundits felt the Chiefs' playoff experience showed.