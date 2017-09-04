Ravens Put Maurice Canady on Injured Reserve, Bring Back Chris Matthews

Sep 04, 2017 at 05:08 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

04_Transactions_CanadyMatthews_news.jpg


As expected, the Ravens shuffled their initial 53-man roster Monday morning.

Baltimore placed cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve (IR) and filled the roster spot by bringing back wide receiver Chris Matthews.

Canady suffered a knee injury on the second day of training camp, but it wasn't severe enough to knock him out for the entire year.  Per the NFL rules that govern how players can be activated from IR, the Ravens needed to keep him on the initial 53-man roster for at least one day so he could return later this season.

Canady, who showed great promise this offseason, will be eligible to take the field in Week 9 when the Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.

Matthews was part of the team's final round of cuts Saturday, but a player the Ravens knew they wanted to bring back.

If counting Vince Mayle as a tight end, that now gives the Ravens six wide receivers. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Matthews will likely see more action on special teams than offense, however. He served as one of the team's primary gunners on punt coverage during the preseason.

Matthews caught four passes for 81 yards during the preseason, including an impressive 37-yard grab in the finale in New Orleans.

Undrafted out of Kentucky in 2011, Matthews is entering his third season with the Ravens. He played in four games in 2015, hauling in nine passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He spent last year on injured reserve.

He first made a name for himself by catching four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX (2014 season).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

10 Questions: Will the Running Game Be Dominant Again?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: When Will Injured Ravens Players Return?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: What Changes Will Mike Macdonald Make to Defense?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: Where Will Ravens Pass Rush Come From?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

10 Questions: Is Lamar Jackson Primed for Another MVP Season?

As part of our pre-training camp down time, we debate some of the biggest topics facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season. We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news. Thus, over the next two weeks, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

news

50 Words or Less: Why Mark Andrews Could Be Even Better This Season

Mark Andrews laughed it off, but he looks faster.

news

Ravens Productions Wins Three Emmys

Watch the nine videos that have been nominated for regional Emmy awards.

news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign an Outside Linebacker?

What role will Tony Jefferson have this season? Could any injured player start on IR? Could the rookie tight ends play outside wide receiver?

news

50 Words or Less: What I Learned at Ravens Minicamp

Lamar Jackson quieted concerns about his OTAs absence, and people shouldn't misconstrue his latest contract comments.

news

Tight-Knit Young Ravens Wide Receivers Out to Slay the Slander

Baltimore's young wide receiver corps is looking to show that they don't need a veteran addition.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Having Conversations' About Contract Extension

Lamar Jackson said he and the Ravens have talked during minicamp and that Deshaun Watson's deal doesn't impact him.

news

Lamar Jackson Has Added 12-15 Pounds of Muscle Mass

Lamar Jackson added more muscle in his offseason training, which is playing a part in his zippier throws.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising