Ravens Put Maurice Canady on Injured Reserve, Bring Back Chris Matthews





As expected, the Ravens shuffled their initial 53-man roster Monday morning.

Baltimore placed cornerback Maurice Canady on injured reserve (IR) and filled the roster spot by bringing back wide receiver Chris Matthews.

Canady suffered a knee injury on the second day of training camp, but it wasn't severe enough to knock him out for the entire year. Per the NFL rules that govern how players can be activated from IR, the Ravens needed to keep him on the initial 53-man roster for at least one day so he could return later this season.

Canady, who showed great promise this offseason, will be eligible to take the field in Week 9 when the Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.

Matthews was part of the team's final round of cuts Saturday, but a player the Ravens knew they wanted to bring back.

If counting Vince Mayle as a tight end, that now gives the Ravens six wide receivers. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Matthews will likely see more action on special teams than offense, however. He served as one of the team's primary gunners on punt coverage during the preseason.

Matthews caught four passes for 81 yards during the preseason, including an impressive 37-yard grab in the finale in New Orleans.

Undrafted out of Kentucky in 2011, Matthews is entering his third season with the Ravens. He played in four games in 2015, hauling in nine passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He spent last year on injured reserve.