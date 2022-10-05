Late for Work 10/5: At Quarter Pole, Ravens Have Looked 'Dominant' for Stretches, 'Dreadful' for Others

At Quarter Pole, Ravens Have Looked 'Dominant' for Stretches, 'Dreadful' for Others

At the quarter pole of the season, the Ravens have been exhilarating at times, exasperating at others. Sometimes they've been both in the same game.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at the Ravens after four games and noted that inconsistency has been the constant.

"The Ravens have looked dominant during some stretches and dreadful in others," Zrebiec wrote. "They've been resourceful and resilient on the road and error-prone and erratic at home. They've been explosive yet inconsistent offensively, and opportunistic yet susceptible defensively.

"It's added up to a .500 start that hasn't lacked intrigue, excitement and frustration. The Ravens easily could be 4-0 and enjoying some breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they are 2-2 and trying to move forward from blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and a 17-point advantage to the Buffalo Bills Sunday."

Here are some more of Zrebiec's takeaways:

Are the Ravens better, worse or about where expected after four games?

"They've actually been better in some areas and considerably worse in others. As a whole, it would probably be fair to say the Ravens are a little worse than people expected. Even with a few injuries, nobody anticipated the Ravens having one of the worst defenses in football or blowing two big leads at home, where they used to be dominant. Nobody foresaw the Ravens having significant issues on all three levels defensively. It was never realistic to expect the Ravens to be in midseason form in September, with all the major pieces they were still missing or trying to work back in. It, however, was reasonable to expect a little more consistency on both sides of the ball."

Breakout player: Devin Duvernay

"There were questions about who would emerge as a complementary pass-catching option beyond tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Duvernay has been that guy and more. He's second on the team with 12 catches, third with 172 receiving yards and tied for first with three receiving touchdowns. He leads all qualifying NFL players in kickoff and punt return average and scored on a 103-yard kickoff return in Week 2. Duvernay was an All-Pro return man last season, so it's not like he's come out of nowhere. However, eclipsing a career high in touchdowns by Week 3 represents a breakout."

Playoff contender or pipe dream?