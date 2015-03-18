Ravens Re-Sign DL Chris Canty





Chris Canty is returning to Baltimore.

The veteran defensive lineman has reached a new two-year deal with the Ravens just three weeks after the team terminated the final year of his previous three-year contract.

"I'm really, really excited about it," Canty said during a phone interview after agreeing to the new deal. "Just to have an opportunity to be back with a great organization and work with some really great people, I'm thrilled."

Returning to Baltimore was always a possibility for the 32-year-old defender, and the Ravens kept the door open even as they released him and Canty tested the open market.

"We talked weeks ago about the possibility of Chris coming back, and we are happy he is," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said.

Canty reportedly talked with the Jets and Seahawks before deciding to return for his third season with the Ravens. The deal with Baltimore is reportedly worth $4.65 million and carries a $1.5 million signing bonus, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.

"The opportunity presented itself a couple of days ago, so I thought about things and thought about some of the offers that I had on the open market, and Baltimore really stepped up with a solid offer," Canty said. "They wanted me back, and I wanted to be back, so it just made sense."

Canty has been a quality starter and valued locker room presence the last two seasons in Baltimore. He had 33 tackles, two passes defensed and a half sack last year.

"He represents the best of what a Ravens player is: committed on the field and a shining leader in the community," Newsome said on Feb. 27.

Canty, an 11-year veteran, briefly contemplated retirement after the season before deciding to continue his career.

He came to Baltimore after spending the first eight years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2011, and has never been part of a losing season throughout his NFL career.

"It's an opportunity to compete for a championship, so I couldn't be more excited about it," Canty said.

Bringing back Canty gives the Ravens depth along the defensive front after the team traded veteran lineman Haloti Ngata to Detroit last week. Canty has started 24 games over the last two seasons, and he can provide leadership for young linemen like Brandon Williams, Timmy Jernigan, Kapron Lewis-Moore and Brent Urban.

The Ravens have increased their activity in free agency the last few days after a quiet start to the new league year. In the last six days, the Ravens has re-signed Canty, running back Justin Forsett, defensive lineman Christo Bilukidi, long snapper Morgan Cox and added safety Kendrick Lewis.