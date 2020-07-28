Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 04:57 PM

Ravens Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Parker Ehinger

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

072820-Ehinger
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Parker Ehinger

Parker Ehinger will have another opportunity to earn a Ravens roster spot.

The veteran offensive lineman was re-signed Tuesday to join the training camp roster. Ehinger appeared in two games with the Ravens last season and was part of the practice squad most of the year.

Ehinger may be given a chance to earn a backup tackle role after veteran tackle Andre Smith was placed on the voluntary opt-out list Tuesday. The Ravens are looking for more depth behind Pro Bowl tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. Third-round rookie Tyre Phillips could emerge as the primary backup tackle, but Phillips also plays guard and is expected to be part of the competition for the right guard spot vacated by the retirement of Marshal Yanda.

Ehinger was a fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, where he played one season before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. He missed the 2018 season with a knee injury before being waived by Dallas. After short stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals, Ehinger was signed to Baltimore's practice squad last year before being promoted to the active roster in November.

In other roster news, third-year running back Gus Edwards signed his exclusive rights tender Tuesday. During his first two seasons in Baltimore, Edwards has been a very effective power runner, averaging 5.3 yards per carry while rushing for 1,429 yards and four touchdowns. As a rookie in 2018, Edwards took over as the starter in Week 10 and helped the Ravens to a 6-1 finish which helped them make the playoffs. He was the No. 2 back behind Mark Ingram last season and rushed for 733 yards while playing every game. Edwards will be part of a deep running back rotation this season along with Ingram, Justice Hill and rookie second-round pick J.K. Dobbins.

