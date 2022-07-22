Ravens Re-Sign Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

The Ravens have brought back offensive tackle David Sharpe, adding to their depth on that unit.

Sharpe played in three games last season with the Ravens and bounced between the practice squad and active roster.

He'll join the mix of tackles behind Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, alongside Ja'Wuan James, rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele and Jaryd Jones-Smith. It remains to be seen when Stanley will return to the training camp practice field following his ankle rehab.