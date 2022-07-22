Ravens Re-Sign Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

Jul 22, 2022 at 09:54 AM
Ryan Mink
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
The Ravens have brought back offensive tackle David Sharpe, adding to their depth on that unit.

Sharpe played in three games last season with the Ravens and bounced between the practice squad and active roster.

He'll join the mix of tackles behind Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, alongside Ja'Wuan James, rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele and Jaryd Jones-Smith. It remains to be seen when Stanley will return to the training camp practice field following his ankle rehab.

Sharpe played 67 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps. He was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017 and also played for the Texans and Commanders.

