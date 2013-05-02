Ravens Reach Agreement With McKinnie

May 02, 2013 at 09:35 AM

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed in principle to a two-year deal with T Bryant McKinnie, general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Thursday afternoon.

McKinnie, an 11-year NFL veteran, has spent the past two seasons with the Ravens, seeing action in all 32 regular season games (16 starts). Though he did not start a regular season contest in 2012, McKinnie started at left tackle for the Ravens in each of their four playoff games, helping Baltimore average 410.3 yards of offense per game.

During the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII Championship run, QB Joe Flacco became the second player ever (Joe Montana – 1989) to throw 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in an NFL postseason.

McKinnie, 33, has seen action in 164 career games (148 starts), also playing in 11 playoff contests, starting each.

