Ravens React to the End of Their Preseason Streak

"How did something like that take place? It's pretty remarkable," Harbaugh said. "What are the odds? There's no one reason why it happened, but it says a lot about a lot of people. A lot of good practice, a lot of good meeting time, a lot of young players working hard to be as good as they can be, a lot of coaches developing those players, scouts."

Josh Johnson was with the Ravens when the streak began, and he was the starting quarterback Monday night when it ended. The streak was never a daily topic of conversation among players, but they were aware of it and wanted to keep it going.

"We don't like to lose," said Johnson, who threw two touchdown passes Monday night. "No player likes to be on the losing side of a football game. We weren't going out there talking about the streak. We just wanted to play better football.

"I was joking the other day, I survived a Coach Harbaugh training camp at my age. We work every day. From the top of the roster to the bottom of the roster, you see guys go out there and play good football. It's a credit to this organization, credit to the coaching staff, credit to the players. We show up every day with a work mentality and it shows up on the field."

Washington starting quarterback Sam Howell played the first half, but watched from the sideline as the Commanders came back to win. He enjoyed watching the intensity on both sides.

"We had a third group in that last two-minute drive, they were running cover zero every single play, and we were trying to take shots downfield," Howell said. "It was so much fun to watch and be a part of."

The Commanders were aware of the streak, and some of them clearly took extra satisfaction seeing it end as they celebrated after Slye's winning kick.