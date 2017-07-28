Ravens Receivers Expect to Be League's Best Trio

Jul 28, 2017 at 03:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_WRtrio_WallacePerrimanMaclin_news.jpg


When's the last time you heard "Baltimore Ravens" and "league's best wide receivers" in the same sentence?

The clamoring for wide receivers, and questioning of the unit when training camp rolled around, has been a yearly ritual in Baltimore.

Not this year.

With Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman slated as the team's leading trio, Baltimore has a lot of explosiveness on the outside. And the trio didn't shy away from sharing its high expectations.

"We expect to be the best in the league," Wallace said Wednesday. "People look over us, but we don't care. … We expect to have three 1,000-yard [receivers] if we can."

"I think we should expect to be the best trio in the league," Maclin echoed Thursday. "That's what we should expect and work for."

The Ravens' top competition for best trio may be the rival Pittsburgh Steelers (Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers/JuJu Smith-Schuster). There's also the New York Giants (Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard), Green Bay Packers (Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb) and New England Patriots (Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell).

There have only been five teams in NFL history to have three 1,000-yard pass catchers. Here's the list:

1980 Chargers: John Jefferson (1,340 yards), Kellen Winslow (1,290), Charlie Joiner (1,132)
1989 Redskins: Gary Clark (1,229), Art Monk (1,196), Ricky Sanders (1,138)
1995 Falcons: Eric Metcalf (1,189), Terance Mathis (1,039), Bert Emanuel (1,039)
2004 Colts: Reggie Wayne (1,210), Marvin Harrison (1,113), Brandon Stokley (1,077)
2008 Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald (1,431), Anquan Boldin (1,038), Steve Breaston (1,006)

The Ravens have only once had a duo of receivers reach 1,000 yards. It was in the team's inaugural 1996 season (Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander). Since Head Coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Joe Flacco's arrival in 2008, the Ravens have had one 1,000-yard receiver in five of their nine seasons.

Even if the Ravens don't have the league's best trio and they don't all reach 1,000 yards, it should still be a very good unit.

Wallace posted 1,017 yards last year and is looking to duplicate, or improve on, that this season.

Like Wallace was last year at this time, Maclin is coming off a down year with another team (Kansas City Chiefs) and is looking for a rebound. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Maclin posted 44 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns last year.

"I'm excited. I'm excited from a personal standpoint, but also from a team standpoint," Maclin said. "Like everyone has been saying, this is a good group, a very talented group.

"You look at all three of us [wide receivers], and we all add something different to the table. We're also three guys who have the ability to do it all."

Then there's Perriman, who flashed during his second season in which he posted 33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns. Perriman was the star of the team's Organized Team Activities and was a frequent target of long bombs on the first day of training camp practice.

Wallace said Perriman's strong offseason was "just a little taste" of what fans are going to see in the regular season.

"I think [Perriman] started to do it at the end of last year. It was just that me and Steve [Smith Sr.] were out there for the bulk of the time. But when he was out there, he was making plays the more and more he was out there," Wallace said.

"Just to see his skillset and the way he works every day, I think he is going to make a big jump and he is going to impress a lot of people and show why he was a first-round pick."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Mink Thinks: What the Ravens Need at Wide Receiver

It's time for the Ravens to give their young wide receivers more opportunities, but they still need a Plan B.

news

Late for Work 5/17: Local Pundit Says Ravens Are Facing a 'Crisis' at Wide Receiver

The secondary is named the Ravens' most interesting positional battle. The Ravens rise in ESPN's post-draft power rankings.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Wins First Golf Outing, Reaches Out to Tiger Woods for Tips

Lamar Jackson grinded out a win on the golf course, asked Tiger Woods for tips, and said he wants to keep playing.

news

50 Words or Less: A Different Option After Another Wide Receiver Goes Elsewhere

Don't rule out a trade for a wide receiver. It feels like there's still one more key move for the Ravens to make. Bolstering the cornerbacks group may make the most sense.

news

Ravens Preseason Includes Longest Road Trip in Team History

Baltimore will fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second preseason game.

news

What Mink Thinks: Five Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2022 Schedule

It's an odd start to the season and the Ravens will need to gain steam in November before another tough stretch to close out the year.

news

Ravens Announce Home Opener of 2022 Season

Baltimore will open the 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets, then return to M&T Bank Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins.

news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.

news

Mailbag: What Bargain Free-Agent Signings Could Still Be Coming?

Who is the top candidate for the left guard position and where does Patrick Mekari fit into the mix? Did the rookies get a crash course in dieting?

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Running Back Mike Davis

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards returning from knee injuries, the Ravens added more insurance with a proven veteran on a one-year deal.

news

Two Factors That Will Help Tyler Linderbaum Start Immediately

Tyler Linderbaum isn't a converted tackle to center. He's been making the calls and leading his teammates for a very long time.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Join Us For Beach Bash
Advertising