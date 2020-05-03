Ravens' Record-Breaking Offense Now Has More Big-Play Ability

J.K. Dobbins reached the end zone 23 times at Ohio State last season. He's a running back who thinks beyond first downs. He thinks touchdowns.

Devin Duvernay has a similar homerun mindset as a wide receiver, which plays into why the Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round and Duvernay in the third. Making big plays is how the Ravens want to operate.

According to sharpfootballstats.com, the Ravens had more explosive running plays of 10 yards or more (101) than any team in the NFL last year. The next closest team, the Arizona Cardinals, had 60 big-play runs.

However, the Ravens want to increase their explosiveness next season both running and passing. When asked about his goals for 2020 during a recent video conference, Lamar Jackson said, "Whether it's running, passing, out-breaking routes and deep passes, I feel like we need to hit a lot more deep passes than we did last year."

It's not like the Ravens had a dink-and-dunk offense in 2019. They had 48 passing plays of 15 yards or more, ranking 15th among the NFL's 32 teams. However, Ravens opponents made it a priority to keep Marquise Brown from getting behind them after he torched the Miami Dolphins for touchdown catches of 83 yards and 47 yards in Week 1. Brown didn't have another 100-yard game until the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

No matter how teams defend Brown next season, the Ravens want to have more big-play options in the passing game, which is where they expect Duvernay will come into play. Duvernay had touchdown catches of 75, 63, 44, 43 and 40 yards last season at Texas on his way to catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.