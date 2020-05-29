Friday, May 29, 2020 04:56 PM

Ravens, Red Cross Team Up for M&T Bank Stadium Blood Drive

Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens and the American Red Cross, with support from Anheuser Busch, encourage eligible donors to roll up a sleeve and help save lives at the Baltimore Ravens-One Team Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 2 at M&T Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together

"Blood drives are critically important in supporting the health of our communities," said Ravens president, Dick Cass. "The impactful work being done by the American Red Cross provides much-needed assistance to the blood banks and hospitals upon which so many people rely."

In addition to this exciting blood donation opportunity, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is generously donating $100,000 to the Red Cross. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful to receive this donation. "We deeply appreciate the support of Mr. Bisciotti and the entire Ravens organization for answering the call to help patients during this uncertain time," said Linda Voss, chief executive officer for the Red Cross National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region. "Because of partners like the Ravens, the Red Cross can continue to carry out its mission to support those in their greatest time of need."

WHAT: Baltimore Ravens-One Team Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD 21230

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

