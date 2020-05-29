Ravens, Red Cross Team Up for M&T Bank Stadium Blood Drive

The Baltimore Ravens and the American Red Cross, with support from Anheuser Busch, encourage eligible donors to roll up a sleeve and help save lives at the Baltimore Ravens-One Team Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 2 at M&T Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

"Blood drives are critically important in supporting the health of our communities," said Ravens president, Dick Cass. "The impactful work being done by the American Red Cross provides much-needed assistance to the blood banks and hospitals upon which so many people rely."