Ravens Release First Depth Chart of 2020

Sep 07, 2020
The Ravens have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and now their first depth chart of the 2020 season is out.

Here are some takeaways from the initial depth chart, which is compiled by the team's public relations staff:

  • The starters on the offensive line, particularly at right guard, have been debated more than any position this summer after the retirement of Marshal Yanda. The Ravens' initial lineup, according to the depth chart, is Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, Bradley Bozeman at left guard, Matt Skura at center, D.J. Fluker at right guard and Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle. Fluker is ahead of rookie third-round pick Tyre Phillips, who is the only other right guard listed. Skura, who has worked his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is in front of Patrick Mekari. Ben Powers and rookie Ben Bredeson are both listed as backups to Bozeman.
  • Veteran linebacker Pernell McPhee is listed as the starter ahead of second-year player Jaylon Ferguson. McPhee also started at the beginning of last season before tearing his triceps, and Ferguson played well in his absence for a rookie. Ferguson missed some time at the start of this year's camp and the 31-year-old McPhee has looked back to his usual self. Though McPhee is the starter, the expectation is that they'll share the role.
  • At wide receiver, Willie Snead IV is listed as the starter opposite Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Miles Boykin is behind Snead and the rookies, Devin Duvernay and James Proche III, are at the bottom of the depth chart, as is typical for most rookies.
  • Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins is listed fourth on the depth chart behind starter Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, respectively.
  • First-round rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, however, is listed as a starter, which has been the expectation for the promising LSU product since he was drafted. His running mate at inside linebacker is veteran L.J. Fort. Rookie third-round pick Malik Harrison is behind Chris Board as the second backup to Fort.
  • Hill is listed as the starting kick returner, with wide receiver Chris Moore, Duvernay and Proche behind him, in that order. Snead is the top punt returner with Proche and Brown backing him up.

