Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Colts

Widespread injuries have forced the Ravens to make a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens ruled out seven players for the game at M&T Bank Stadium, which has put their roster in a tricky situation.

Baltimore released veteran backup Josh Johnson to open a spot. Johnson served as the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson the first two weeks, but Tyler Huntley will be the backup Sunday. Being that he's a vested veteran who doesn't have to go through waivers, the Ravens could re-sign Johnson next week.

Second-year outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon was signed to the 53-man roster, Odafe Oweh is dealing with an ankle injury. It will be Moon's NFL regular-season debut. The former undrafted Florida product played well in training camp and registered a sack in the second preseason game against the Commanders.

With Justice Hill out with a foot injury, the Ravens elevated running backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake from the practice squad to have three running backs ready for Sunday's game, which is expected to be in the rain.