Ravens Make Four Roster Moves Before Facing Colts

Sep 23, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

092324-Gordon-Moon
Shawn Hubbard, Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) RB Melvin Gordon III & OLB Jeremiah Moon

Widespread injuries have forced the Ravens to make a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens ruled out seven players for the game at M&T Bank Stadium, which has put their roster in a tricky situation.

Baltimore released veteran backup Josh Johnson to open a spot. Johnson served as the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson the first two weeks, but Tyler Huntley will be the backup Sunday. Being that he's a vested veteran who doesn't have to go through waivers, the Ravens could re-sign Johnson next week.

Second-year outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon was signed to the 53-man roster, Odafe Oweh is dealing with an ankle injury. It will be Moon's NFL regular-season debut. The former undrafted Florida product played well in training camp and registered a sack in the second preseason game against the Commanders.

With Justice Hill out with a foot injury, the Ravens elevated running backs Melvin Gordon III and Kenyan Drake from the practice squad to have three running backs ready for Sunday's game, which is expected to be in the rain.

It will be Gordon' first game action since Nov. 20 of last season with the Denver Broncos. After playing a key role on last year's team, Drake re-united with the Ravens on the practice squad this week, but it's his first taste in Todd Monken's new offense.

