Ravens Release Running Back Danny Woodhead

Mar 13, 2018 at 04:13 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

13_DannyWoodhead_news.jpg


The Ravens have released veteran running back Danny Woodhead.

Baltimore signed Woodhead to a three-year deal last offseason with visions of him boosting the short and intermediate passing game, but it didn't work out after an early-season hamstring injury set him back.

Releasing Woodhead, 33, saves the Ravens $1.8 million under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.

Woodhead looked promising at the outset of last season, hauling in three passes on Baltimore's first drive of the year, but suffered a major hamstring injury at the end of that same drive. It knocked him out for eight games and he didn't have a big role once he returned.

Woodhead caught just 30 more passes for 167 yards in seven games, finishing the year with 33 catches for 200 yards and no touchdowns. He carried the ball 14 times for 56 yards.

Moving forward, the Ravens already have three young running backs under contract for next season.

Alex Collins emerged as the lead back and was one of the most efficient runners in the NFL (4.6 yards per carry). Buck Allen had a rebound season to emerge as the No. 2 back and added a pass-catching element that Woodhead was brought in to provide. Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta called Allen perhaps the team's most improved player.

The Ravens will also get promising third-year tailback Kenneth Dixon back after he missed last season due to a knee injury and suspension. His six-game suspension has now been served. Dixon looked like the team's most explosive runner in last summer's practices.

Baltimore could also draft another young running back in what's considered to be a strong and deep pool of talent this year.

