Ravens Release Tight End Dennis Pitta

Pitta played in all 16 games, and it seemed his second hip surgery was a long-term fix. His hip issues appeared behind him as he returned for OTAs this year. Alas, it's a Ravens tenure cut far too short.

"You could talk all day about what the risks are," Pitta said last offseason. "There will always be people that say I'm crazy and don't understand why I would put myself at risk. But to those people you say, 'We all put ourselves at risk playing football.'"

A 2010 fourth-round pick out of BYU, Pitta became a standout player in Baltimore's offense over the past seven years. He made 224 catches for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was a key part of the Super Bowl XLVII championship.

Pitta made a critical 24-yard leaping catch in Denver in the Ravens' divisional win. He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

"Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better," General Manager Newsome said Friday after the injury.

The Ravens gain $2.5 million in salary-cap space with Pitta's release, per The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Baltimore signed rookie free agent tight end Barrett Burns in a corresponding roster move. The Ravens also have Benjamin Watson, who is coming off Achilles surgery, Crockett Gillmore, Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams (knee) and Darren Waller at the position.