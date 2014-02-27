Ravens Release Vonta Leach, Jameel McClain

Feb 27, 2014 at 07:01 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

27_LeachMcClain_news.jpg


The Ravens terminated the contracts of veteran fullback Vonta Leach and inside linebacker Jameel McClain Thursday, clearing salary cap space before free agency begins March 11.

The moves will reportedly save $4.95 million in salary cap space.

"Vonta and Jameel are two of our most important players over the last few seasons, helping us to the playoffs and giving the Ravens the Super Bowl win after the 2012 season," General Manager Ozzie Newsome said.

"There could come a point later on when we would consider bringing back Vonta and Jameel. They are our types of players."

McClain, 28, has spent his entire six-year career in Baltimore after the Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He was entering the final year of his contract and reportedly carried a $4.4 million cap hit this season.

"There is so much to like about Jameel the player and the person," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a true leader and his story from rookie free agent to NFL starter is one of the best in the league. You give him so much credit for finding a way to become the player he is. He's one of those who gets the most out of his ability. He has a lot of football left and, maybe, that could be with the Ravens down the line."

McClain started 10 games last season after coming back from a career-threatening spinal cord injury that he sustained during the 2012 season. McClain finished with 52 tackles and one forced fumble last year. He has been a starting inside linebacker in Baltimore since 2010.

"Jameel is a Ravens' success story who came to us as a rookie free agent," Newsome said. "He changed positions from playing on the defensive line and outside to becoming a good inside linebacker and starter. People close to our team understand his commitment to being the best he can be and the leadership he gave on and off the field."

Leach, 32, is an 11-year veteran who spent the last three seasons in Baltimore. The bruising fullback was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Ravens and considered one of the best lead blockers in the NFL.

"Vonta proved to be one of the best fullbacks in the league, plus he added leadership and toughness to our offense," Newsome said.

Leach tweeted "thanks for the memories" along with a photo collage of some Ravens moments after the news broke.

Thanks for the memories #Ravenation http://t.co/csrsQJ5Ptv http://t.co/GaoYiZLZg0 — VontaLeach44 (@vleach44) February 27, 2014

Leach's role in the offense declined last season as the Ravens moved to more of a single-back approach. He played just 19.5 percent of the snaps during the season and was reportedly set to have a $2.3 million hit against the salary cap this season.

Leach is nearing the end of his NFL career, but he said after the season that he sees himself playing one to two more years.

"He's the big, physical fullback you like to have when you pound the ball and on special teams," Harbaugh said. "And, who doesn't like Vonta? He's fun to be around and his personality helped lift the energy at a lot of practices. People know we like to be physically dominating and, when we did that in recent years, Vonta was a big part of that."

Leach's departure opens the door for 2013 fourth-round draft pick Kyle Juszcyk. The former Harvard fullback was used as a special teamer during his rookie season, but the Ravens will likely look to get him more involved in the offense next season.

Juszczyk is a versatile weapon with good hands coming out of the backfield, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the season that he expects Juszczyk to be a "huge part of what we do going forward."

The Ravens could also ultimately decide to bring Leach back like they did last season.  The team cut Leach after the 2012 season and allowed him to test free agency before ultimately bringing him back near the start of training camp.

With the decisions to cut Leach and McClain, along with last week's contract extension of outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, the Ravens have more room to make a move in free agency. General Manager Ozzie Newsome said at the combine that the Ravens will pursue "every avenue" to improve the team.

The room under the cap could also help sign free agents tight end Dennis Pitta and left tackle Eugene Monroe. The Ravens have until 4 p.m. Monday* *to decide if they want to use the franchise tag on any of their current unrestricted free agents.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman, Brandon Williams, Josh Bynes Talk Pending Free Agency

The Ravens have several starters who are pending free agents, but who love playing in Baltimore.
news

Baltimore Ravens End of 2021 Season Transcripts

news

Close Wasn't Enough For Ravens in Challenging 2021 Season

After a season filled with dramatic finishes and devastating injuries and defeats, the Ravens are packing up and will quickly turn their focus toward 2022.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

Report: Tyus Bowser Suffers Torn Achilles

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is reportedly the latest Ravens player to suffer a major injury.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
news

Around the AFC North: With Big Changes Coming, Steelers Continue Ride With Big Ben 

The Bengals will seek their first playoff win since 1990 against the Raiders. Baker Mayfield reportedly enters offseason still entrenched as the Browns' starting quarterback.
news

Late for Work 1/10: Pundits Reflect on a 'Frustrating' But 'Valiant' 2021 Ravens Season

Media can't help but cite injuries as a reason for Ravens' losing season. Lack of making plays in the end another takeaway. Tyus Bowser may have suffered a torn Achilles.
news

Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft Position Is Set; Loaded With Picks

Baltimore will have its highest pick since 2016 and a large haul of selections overall.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Break Down Killer Interception

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to hit Mark Andrews with a touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter.
Advertising