Ravens Release Wide Receiver Jeremy Maclin After One Year





The Ravens have released veteran wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, as Baltimore continues to shake up that unit.

Releasing Maclin brings $5 million in cap savings. He was going to count $7.5 million against the salary cap in 2018 and was reportedly due a $1 million roster bonus Friday.

The news comes the day after Baltimore reportedly agreed to deals with wide receivers Ryan Grant and John Brown, which are expected to become official today at 4 p.m.

Maclin's tenure in Baltimore lasted just one year after the Ravens scooped him up last summer following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens were hoping Maclin would bounce back after a tough 2016 season, but it was more of the same.

Just like the year before, Maclin missed four games because of injury. He posted career lows in receptions (40), receiving yards (440) and yards per catch (11.0), and scored three touchdowns.

Maclin dealt with a variety of injuries, including to his knee, back, shoulder and hand.