Reports: Ravens Agree to Terms With Tackle Morgan Moses

Mar 15, 2022
New York Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78)) blocks during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Ravens have reportedly addressed one of their biggest needs, as they agreed to terms with veteran right tackle Morgan Moses Tuesday night, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

It's a reported three-year deal worth $15 million for one of the top offensive tackles on the free-agent market.

Moses, 31, has started 16 games in seven straight seasons, showing a high level of dependability. He's also played at a consistently high level and been a particularly strong run blocker.

Last season with the New York Jets, Moses ranked as the 46th-best offensive tackle in the league from Pro Football Focus. In 1,022 snaps, Moses committed just three penalties and allowed four sacks. The previous year, his final with Washington, Moses was graded as the 19th-best tackle, tied with Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Moses was originally a third-round pick of Washington in 2014. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder became a full-time starter in his second season and has only missed one start and no games since.

He has played nearly his entire career at right tackle but did see some time on the left side in 2020, which would add a little extra insurance for Stanley as he comes back from his second ankle surgery.

With the retirement of Alejandro Villanueva this offseason, the Ravens needed to add another offensive tackle. The Ravens have Ja'Wuan James and Patrick Mekari, but Mekari could be called on to play center. Baltimore was widely projected to take a tackle in the first round of the draft, but the Ravens would have more flexibility with Moses on board.

