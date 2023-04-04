Late for Work 4/4: Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?
The Ravens have made an offer to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but some pundits have speculated that the three-time Pro Bowler might not view Baltimore as his best landing spot.
"There are legitimate questions about both his health and his desire to play in Baltimore," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.
Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker contended that the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's contract could give Beckham pause about signing with the Ravens as he looks to resurrect his career.
"Considering Beckham missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, the upcoming campaign could be pivotal for him to rebuild his value should he only sign a short-term contract," Zucker wrote. "Taking less now could result in a bigger payday down the road. In that situation, Baltimore isn't a great landing spot since you can't say for sure who the starting quarterback in Week 1 will be.
Schefter said the Ravens have competition for Beckham's services. It was previously reported that Beckham wants to sign with the Jets but is waiting for the Aaron Rodgers deal to be completed before making his decision.
"It certainly sounds like it's the Jets, it's the Ravens, maybe the Rams still would have an interest," Schefter said. "Those at this point in time would be the obvious landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr."
Beckham is thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
'"[That's] pricey for a 30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL surgery," Cimini wrote. "A deal in the $10 million to $12 million range seems more likely, with a chance to earn more with incentives.
Which Quarterback Prospects Could Interest Ravens?
Could a quarterback be in play for the Ravens in the draft?
"With the uncertainty surrounding Jackson, and Huntley eligible to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, this feels like a good year to bring in a young quarterback," Zrebiec wrote. "Of course, with only five picks, [General Manager Eric] DeCosta will have to decide whether drafting a quarterback is more of a luxury than a necessity."
The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon looked at some intriguing options for Baltimore at the position, including Florida's Anthony Richardson, who has described himself as a combination of Jackson and Cam Newton.
"For the Ravens, it's easy to see why Richardson would be a snug fit," Doon wrote. "Like Jackson, he's a dynamic athlete who can spearhead a quarterback-based rushing attack and use his arm strength to attack downfield.
Ravens Wire’s John Dillon also thinks it would make sense for Richardson to be on the Ravens' radar.
"Baltimore seems poised to spend their first selection on an offensive playmaker and, if Richardson is available when the clock starts during their turn, he may be too valuable a prospect for the Ravens to pass on," Dillon wrote. "Plenty of teams around the league could benefit from a rookie quarterback, but if Baltimore cannot come to an agreement with Jackson in the coming weeks, they may be the most in need of a new signal-caller for the 2023 season."
It seems unlikely that Richardson will be available when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 22. A number of mock drafts have Richardson as one of the first four players selected. If the Ravens do draft a quarterback this year, it doesn't figure to be in the first round.
"The Stetson Bennett connection is easy to make with [Todd] Monken, the former offensive coordinator at Georgia, now on [John] Harbaugh's staff. But the Ravens did their homework on a number of quarterbacks in this class and should have a few options on Day 3 of the draft," Zrebiec wrote. "Stanford's Tanner McKee, Fresno State's Jake Haener, Purdue's Aidan O'Connell and Houston's Clayton Tune are all developmental quarterbacks projected to go either late on Day 2 or on Day 3."
Doon also identified Louisville dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham as a potential late-round target for the Ravens.
"If the Ravens want another quarterback who can stress defenses with his rushing ability, Cunningham would be a nice fit," Doon wrote.
Who Do Ravens Fans Want the Team to Draft in the First Round?
There is no shortage of mock drafts from pundits out there, but who do fans want their favorite team to select in the first round?
Pro Football Focus broke down the most popular picks for each team using its mock draft simulator. Not surprisingly, the top two choices for the Ravens are wide receivers.
Zay Flowers (18.9 percent) was the most popular pick, followed by fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison (14.9 percent). Cornerback Deonte Banks (10.7 percent) was third.
"What Baltimore does at No. 22 rests on the Lamar Jackson situation. For now, Ravens fans try their luck with another first-round wide receiver," PFF's Zach Tantillo wrote.
Quick Hits
- Edge rusher Justin Houston and cornerback Marcus Peters are among the best remaining free agents who are 30 or older, according to NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus.