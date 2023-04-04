Late for Work 4/4: Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

Which Quarterback Prospects Could Interest Ravens?

Could a quarterback be in play for the Ravens in the draft?

"With the uncertainty surrounding Jackson, and Huntley eligible to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, this feels like a good year to bring in a young quarterback," Zrebiec wrote. "Of course, with only five picks, [General Manager Eric] DeCosta will have to decide whether drafting a quarterback is more of a luxury than a necessity."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon looked at some intriguing options for Baltimore at the position, including Florida's Anthony Richardson, who has described himself as a combination of Jackson and Cam Newton.

"For the Ravens, it's easy to see why Richardson would be a snug fit," Doon wrote. "Like Jackson, he's a dynamic athlete who can spearhead a quarterback-based rushing attack and use his arm strength to attack downfield.

Ravens Wire’s John Dillon also thinks it would make sense for Richardson to be on the Ravens' radar.

"Baltimore seems poised to spend their first selection on an offensive playmaker and, if Richardson is available when the clock starts during their turn, he may be too valuable a prospect for the Ravens to pass on," Dillon wrote. "Plenty of teams around the league could benefit from a rookie quarterback, but if Baltimore cannot come to an agreement with Jackson in the coming weeks, they may be the most in need of a new signal-caller for the 2023 season."

It seems unlikely that Richardson will be available when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 22. A number of mock drafts have Richardson as one of the first four players selected. If the Ravens do draft a quarterback this year, it doesn't figure to be in the first round.

"The Stetson Bennett connection is easy to make with [Todd] Monken, the former offensive coordinator at Georgia, now on [John] Harbaugh's staff. But the Ravens did their homework on a number of quarterbacks in this class and should have a few options on Day 3 of the draft," Zrebiec wrote. "Stanford's Tanner McKee, Fresno State's Jake Haener, Purdue's Aidan O'Connell and Houston's Clayton Tune are all developmental quarterbacks projected to go either late on Day 2 or on Day 3."

Doon also identified Louisville dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham as a potential late-round target for the Ravens.