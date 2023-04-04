Presented by

Late for Work 4/4: Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

Apr 04, 2023 at 09:48 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

040423-LFW
Doug Benc/AP Photos
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.

Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

The Ravens have made an offer to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but some pundits have speculated that the three-time Pro Bowler might not view Baltimore as his best landing spot.

"There are legitimate questions about both his health and his desire to play in Baltimore," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker contended that the uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson's contract could give Beckham pause about signing with the Ravens as he looks to resurrect his career.

"Considering Beckham missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL, the upcoming campaign could be pivotal for him to rebuild his value should he only sign a short-term contract," Zucker wrote. "Taking less now could result in a bigger payday down the road. In that situation, Baltimore isn't a great landing spot since you can't say for sure who the starting quarterback in Week 1 will be.

Schefter said the Ravens have competition for Beckham's services. It was previously reported that Beckham wants to sign with the Jets but is waiting for the Aaron Rodgers deal to be completed before making his decision.

"It certainly sounds like it's the Jets, it's the Ravens, maybe the Rams still would have an interest," Schefter said. "Those at this point in time would be the obvious landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr."

Beckham is thought to be seeking a one-year deal for $15 million, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

'"[That's] pricey for a 30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL surgery," Cimini wrote. "A deal in the $10 million to $12 million range seems more likely, with a chance to earn more with incentives.

Which Quarterback Prospects Could Interest Ravens?

Could a quarterback be in play for the Ravens in the draft?

"With the uncertainty surrounding Jackson, and Huntley eligible to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, this feels like a good year to bring in a young quarterback," Zrebiec wrote. "Of course, with only five picks, [General Manager Eric] DeCosta will have to decide whether drafting a quarterback is more of a luxury than a necessity."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon looked at some intriguing options for Baltimore at the position, including Florida's Anthony Richardson, who has described himself as a combination of Jackson and Cam Newton.

"For the Ravens, it's easy to see why Richardson would be a snug fit," Doon wrote. "Like Jackson, he's a dynamic athlete who can spearhead a quarterback-based rushing attack and use his arm strength to attack downfield.

Ravens Wire’s John Dillon also thinks it would make sense for Richardson to be on the Ravens' radar.

"Baltimore seems poised to spend their first selection on an offensive playmaker and, if Richardson is available when the clock starts during their turn, he may be too valuable a prospect for the Ravens to pass on," Dillon wrote. "Plenty of teams around the league could benefit from a rookie quarterback, but if Baltimore cannot come to an agreement with Jackson in the coming weeks, they may be the most in need of a new signal-caller for the 2023 season."

It seems unlikely that Richardson will be available when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 22. A number of mock drafts have Richardson as one of the first four players selected. If the Ravens do draft a quarterback this year, it doesn't figure to be in the first round.

"The Stetson Bennett connection is easy to make with [Todd] Monken, the former offensive coordinator at Georgia, now on [John] Harbaugh's staff. But the Ravens did their homework on a number of quarterbacks in this class and should have a few options on Day 3 of the draft," Zrebiec wrote. "Stanford's Tanner McKee, Fresno State's Jake Haener, Purdue's Aidan O'Connell and Houston's Clayton Tune are all developmental quarterbacks projected to go either late on Day 2 or on Day 3."

Doon also identified Louisville dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham as a potential late-round target for the Ravens.

"If the Ravens want another quarterback who can stress defenses with his rushing ability, Cunningham would be a nice fit," Doon wrote.

Who Do Ravens Fans Want the Team to Draft in the First Round?

There is no shortage of mock drafts from pundits out there, but who do fans want their favorite team to select in the first round?

Pro Football Focus broke down the most popular picks for each team using its mock draft simulator. Not surprisingly, the top two choices for the Ravens are wide receivers.

Zay Flowers (18.9 percent) was the most popular pick, followed by fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison (14.9 percent). Cornerback Deonte Banks (10.7 percent) was third.

"What Baltimore does at No. 22 rests on the Lamar Jackson situation. For now, Ravens fans try their luck with another first-round wide receiver," PFF's Zach Tantillo wrote.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 4/3: Darius Slay Was 'This Close' To Becoming a Raven

Coaching intel mock draft sees Ravens draft a Maryland cornerback, and shares info on numerous prospects from NCAA coaches. Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman sits down with The 33rd Team to talk past, present and future.

news

Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Reportedly Have Explored Trades for DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton

Baltimore reportedly is 'making a competitive effort' to sign Odell Beckham Jr. An analytics-based mock draft has the Ravens selecting wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

news

Late for Work 3/30: Former Raven Nick Boyle Looking to Land Job As Long Snapper

The Ravens reportedly tried to sign this veteran quarterback. Player linked to the Ravens in mock drafts is labeled the biggest boom-or-bust wide receiver prospect. Why Justin Tucker should wear No. 0.

news

Late for Work 3/29: Calais Campbell Reportedly Signing One-Year Deal With Falcons

Odell Beckham Jr. had a "good meeting" with the Ravens. Predicting whether the Ravens will exercise Patrick Queen's fifth-year option.

news

Late for Work 3/28: Joey Porter Jr. Named Perfect Draft Fit for Ravens

The Ravens are among the teams that have lost the most talent this offseason. Would the Ravens trading for Dalvin Cook make sense?

news

Late for Work 3/27: What Nelson Agholor Will Bring to Ravens Offense

Kyle Hamilton has 'Pro Bowl potential' in Year 2. Hiring of Todd Monken listed as the Ravens' best offseason move.

news

Late for Work 3/24: Reports: Ravens Not in Running for DeAndre Hopkins; Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Deal With Jets

Calais Campbell reportedly visited with the Jaguars. Looking at realistic and unrealistic first-round options for the Ravens. Baltimore trades out of the first round in Pro Football Focus' three-round mock draft.

news

Late for Work 3/23: Would Ravens Have Interest in Signing Cam Newton?

Baltimore is named the best fit for Teddy Bridgewater. Jadeveon Clowney is linked to the Ravens again. The Ravens get a B-minus for the Chuck Clark trade.

news

Late for Work 3/22: Calais Campbell Reportedly Set to Visit Falcons

The Ravens are ranked among the best landing spots for two Pro Bowl wide receivers. DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is seeking the best team fit, not the most money. Daniel Jeremiah mocks Joey Porter Jr. to the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 3/21: Veteran Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor Reportedly Visited Ravens

Who are the best free-agent cornerbacks still available? Mel Kiper Jr. mocks a 'dynamic' wide receiver to the Ravens. Anthony Levine Sr. reportedly is joining the Titans' coaching staff.

news

Late for Work 3/20: Pundits Debate Trading Another Ravens First-Round Pick

Ravens have an outside option to consider at left guard. How free agency moves across the league are benefitting the Ravens for the 2023 NFL draft.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising