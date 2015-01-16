Ravens Resolve Grievance With Ray Rice

Jan 16, 2015 at 09:13 AM
16_RayRice_news.jpg


The Ray Rice saga is officially over for Baltimore.

"The Ravens agreed to resolve the grievance with Ray Rice. It's time to turn the page and we're moving forward," Team President Dick Cass said Friday.

Rice was reportedly seeking $3.5 million in back pay, the amount he would have made for the final 15 weeks had he not been released by the team on Sept. 8, hours after the tape from inside the elevator at the Revel Casino was released.

"We will continue to focus on being the best partner we can be with our community and that includes our work with the House of Ruth and One Love Foundation on the issue of intimate partner abuse," Cass said.

"We wish Janay and Ray Rice the best."

The Ravens and the House of Ruth launched a three-year community partnership last August, including a $600,000 donation from the Ravens, to shed light on intimate partner violence.

In December, the Ravens also entered a two-year partnership with the One Love Foundation, which was created in memory of Yeardley Love, the University of Virginia lacrosse player who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. That partnership included a $400,000 donation from the Ravens.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roquan Smith Backs Up His Bulletin-Board Material

Ravens LB Roquan Smith made waves this week in Cleveland with his words. Then he backed it up on Sunday, yet again.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win in Cleveland

Lamar Jackson bested Cleveland's top defense. The Ravens defense feasted on a rookie QB. Mark Andrews can still be top dawg.
news

Ravens Place David Ojabo on Injured Reserve, Sign Kyle Van Noy

The Ravens have moved OLB David Ojabo (ankle) to injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games.
news

A Hungry Ravens Team Coming to the Dawg Pound

The Ravens are still missing key starters, but they'll go to Cleveland with plenty of motivation.
news

Ravens Rule Out Five Players vs. Browns, Ronnie Stanley Doubtful

The Ravens ruled out wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Ronnie Stanley is doubtful to play.
news

Todd Monken Wants Offense to Get Its 'Mojo' Back

Todd Monken has no extra motivation in return to Cleveland. Mark Andrews is back to full speed. Mike Macdonald is blitzing at a higher rate.
news

Kyle Hamilton, Justice Hill Back at Ravens Practice

The Ravens are still without wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring).
news

Jadeveon Clowney Is Fitting in Well in Baltimore, Has No Extra Motivation vs. Browns

John Harbaugh doesn't rule out Kyle Van Noy playing Sunday. Lamar Jackson's focused on fumbles. Michael Pierce explains Ravens' troubles vs. run.
news

Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marcus Williams Return to Practice

The Ravens could get back some of their key players ahead of a big divisional game against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Mailbag: Why Do the Ravens Have So Many Injuries?

Why do the Ravens lose to a team they should seemingly crush every year? How will the Ravens protect the football better? Why isn't Mark Andrews being fed?
news

Ravens Eye View: Near Misses Overshadow Strong Plays vs. Colts

A look at the Ravens' early passing success, some unique run formations, and late near misses of the offense.
news

Update on Ravens' Mounting Injuries, Another Addition to IR

Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens' onslaught of injuries are mostly "football plays."
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising