Ravens Resolve Grievance With Ray Rice





The Ray Rice saga is officially over for Baltimore.

"The Ravens agreed to resolve the grievance with Ray Rice. It's time to turn the page and we're moving forward," Team President Dick Cass said Friday.

Rice was reportedly seeking $3.5 million in back pay, the amount he would have made for the final 15 weeks had he not been released by the team on Sept. 8, hours after the tape from inside the elevator at the Revel Casino was released.

"We will continue to focus on being the best partner we can be with our community and that includes our work with the House of Ruth and One Love Foundation on the issue of intimate partner abuse," Cass said.

"We wish Janay and Ray Rice the best."

The Ravens and the House of Ruth launched a three-year community partnership last August, including a $600,000 donation from the Ravens, to shed light on intimate partner violence.