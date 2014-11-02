Ravens Respond To Game-Changing Turnovers

Quarterback Joe Flacco followed up Taliaferro's fumble with a turnover of his own, tossing an interception on Baltimore's next possession. Flacco's interception to linebacker Jason Worilds came on a play that was doomed from the start.

"I kind of lost my mind on that whole play," Flacco said. "I got everybody messed up and things weren't right."

The interception came as Flacco was trying to throw the ball out of bounds for an incompletion, but outside linebacker James Harrison brought pressure that prevented him from getting enough distance on the pass.

"I thought I had a safe throw or throwaway when I went out to the right trying to throw the ball out of bounds. I just didn't get it there," Flacco said.

Pittsburgh turned Flacco's interception into another touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Just 10 plays after Taliaferro's fumble, the Steelers had put up a pair of quick scores and the Ravens were down 14-7.

The Ravens never re-gained the lead after that point.

"The turnovers were the big key in the second quarter," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Turnovers have been an Achilles heel for the Ravens recently, costing them significantly in back-to-back losses. In last week's defeat to the Bengals, Flacco threw interceptions on the first two drives of the second half to put the Ravens in a hole that they didn't overcome.