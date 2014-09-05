Ravens' Response To Doubting Pundits

Sep 05, 2014 at 06:30 AM
05_RavensRespondToPundits_news.jpg


Last year at this time, the Ravens entered the regular season as defending Super Bowl champions.

This year, they enter coming off a season in which they finished 8-8 and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Thus, the Ravens aren't a very popular pick to do much damage this season.

Case in point, ESPN projected each team's best- and worst-case scenarios in the website's big 2014 season preview. The worldwide leader said the Ravens' worst-case scenario would be a second straight 8-8 season. The best-case would be an 11-win season.

The final prediction is an 8-8 record and third-place finish in the AFC North. So they predicted the worst.

ESPN isn't the only national media outlet doubting the Ravens.

So what do Ravens players think?

"Respect is earned, not given," defensive end Chris Canty said.

"The NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. Last year, we didn't have the season we expected to have. We fell short of the expectations of this organization. We're looking forward to the opportunity to start the 2014 campaign, and we'll do our talking on the field."

Players weren't offended by the projections.

"It's doesn't matter whether they sleep or not," outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said. "We'll eventually wake them up one day. If they're sleeping, they're going to have a nightmare, because what we have planned to do this year, we're going to surprise a lot of people."

Both McPhee and Canty said the projections aren't a motivation this season. The 8-8 finish last year is, not what people are saying about it.

"Not making the playoffs, doing what we did last year motivated us," McPhee said. "I'd rather be in a position coming off another Super Bowl, but we understand the position we're in. We put ourselves in that. We know what we want to do. The thing is, we just want to go out there and do it."

The Ravens feel confident this offseason because of the changes they've made – particularly on offense. The offense's struggles hindered the team down the stretch.

Despite troubles last season, they still just needed to win their Week 17 game in Cincinnati to get into the playoffs. While the defense picked off Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton four times, the offense didn't make Cincinnati pay.

Now the Ravens have a new system and Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak. They've got more weapons for quarterback Joe Flacco to throw to with wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., tight end Owen Daniels, healthy tight end Dennis Pitta and improved fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The Ravens believe they have turned around their league-worst run game behind a more confident, bigger offensive line.

While the national pundits are focusing on last year to base this season's projections, the Ravens know that last year is long gone.

"We're a lot different than we were even seven, eight months ago," Pitta said. "With the new system, with a lot of new personnel and a lot of new weapons, we feel like we're a very different team than we were last year. Hopefully that's a positive thing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Players Standing Out at Ravens OTAs

Look out for some second-year players to take a leap in 2022 for the Ravens.

news

First-Round Pick Tyler Linderbaum Signs His Rookie Contract

The Ravens' rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is the third 2022 draft pick to ink his deal. Top pick Kyle Hamilton has not yet signed.

news

James Proche: Ravens Wide Receivers Want to 'Quiet the Noise'

After the trade of Marquise Brown, James Proche and good friend Devin Duvernay will have many more opportunities – so long as they hold off a veteran signing.

news

Practice Report: 13 Observations From Second Ravens OTA

Rashod Bateman hauled in a long bomb from Tyler Huntley. The running backs get a lot of action. A few rehabbing Ravens come out to watch practice. Daelin Hayes continues to stand out.

news

Greg Roman Has Offensive Changes for Lamar Jackson to Work On

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said he's not going to get into when Lamar Jackson will arrive for practice with the rest of the team.

news

Mailbag: Which New (Or Rehabbed) Raven Will Have the Biggest Impact?

Are the Ravens planning to sign another pass rusher? Who will get more interceptions: Kyle Hamilton or Marlon Humphrey? Which under-the-radar wide receivers could emerge?

news

Ravens Announce Nine Personnel Promotions

Mark Azevedo will be the team's assistant director of player personnel and David Blackburn will be director of college scouting.

news

Mark Andrews: Ravens Tight Ends Are 'Going to Be Scary'

The Ravens could get back to their heavy tight-end formations with Nick Boyle stronger and a pair of talented rookies complementing Mark Andrews.

news

Ravens Officially Sign Cornerback Kyle Fuller

The veteran cornerback and former All-Pro returns home to step into a loaded secondary.

news

Around the AFC North: Browns Give Huge Extension to Tight End

The Steelers have their new general manager in Omar Khan. The Bengals may use a rookie to fill their final offensive line spot.

news

50 Words or Less: Takeaways From Ravens' First OTAs

Lamar Jackson's absence isn't good, but it's also not the end of the world. Can a stacked secondary make up for the lack of pass rush?

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley

With Lamar Jackson not at Ravens OTAs yet, Baltimore added a third quarterback to the room.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Advertising