Late for Work 7/1: What Are the Expectations for Key Players Returning From Injury?

What Are the Expectations for Key Players Returning From Injury?

With the Ravens coming off a season that was derailed by a slew of season-ending injuries to key members of the roster, much of the focus this offseason has been on the timetable for return of those players.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at the Ravens' rehabbing players and when they might be back on the field. Here's his outlook for four of them:

RBs J.K. Dobbins (ACL tear) and Gus Edwards (ACL tear)

"Unlike Dobbins, who was visible during some of the offseason workouts and was at least doing some football activities off to the side, there were no sightings of Edwards beyond what he's put on social media. … [Head Coach John] Harbaugh mentioned early in the offseason that Dobbins and Edwards probably won't be guys they push to have on the field for the start of training camp. The more likely scenario is starting on the PUP list and returning at some point during camp."

CB Marcus Peters (ACL tear)

"All indications are that as long as he continues to make progress, he should be back at some point over the summer and that would give him a chance to play in Week 1. Peters has never had a major injury, so this is uncharted territory for him and the Ravens won't rush him back. He's far too important of a player for the Ravens and the only goal will be to have him on the field in September."

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)