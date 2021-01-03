Ravens Ride Record-Setting Rushing Attack Into Playoffs

Meanwhile, the Ravens' offensive line has clearly found its groove, and continues to be effective with different combinations. Starting center Patrick Mekari (back) didn't play against the Bengals, but undrafted rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo replaced Mekari and became part of a record-setting performance. The team has overcome season-ending injuries to All-Pro left guard Ronnie Stanley and to tight end Nick Boyle, a superb blocker.

Everyone has bought into the running game, with the wide receivers making downfield blocks, the offensive line winning battles up front, and the Ravens' runners maximizing their opportunities. Gus Edwards (12 carries, 60 yards) and Mark Ingram II (nine carries, 39 yards) were also part of the mix, and give Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman even more options for his creative running scheme heading into the playoffs.

"Hats off to everyone on the offensive line," Jackson said. "Pat went down, Castillo got in and he did a good job. We just have to keep it going. Our offensive line, they've faced adversity this whole season. They fought through it."

Dobbins is young, but he has understood the big picture since he was drafted in the second round. Some questioned why the Ravens would draft a running back in the second round, but nobody seems to be asking that question now.

Dobbins set a single-season franchise rookie record with his ninth touchdown. He has found the end zone in six straight games, tying the longest streak of its kind since the 1970 merger. Dobbins' 72-yard touchdown was the longest rushing touchdown by a Ravens rookie in franchise history.

Behind a running attack that doesn't seem interested in slowing down, the Ravens are steamrolling into the postseason, and Dobbins hopes the best is yet to come.

"It's a bunch of guys who are happy, but we're still hungry," Dobbins said. "We're glad to get this win to get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is. I think that's what's on our minds right now.