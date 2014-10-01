Ravens RISE High School Coach & Game of the Week

Greg Long, varsity head football coach of the Havre de Grace Warriors, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in the award's 18th year of existence, Long is the fourth recipient of the honor in 2014.

Last Friday (9/26), Havre de Grace (4-0) earned a 35-12 victory over the Fallston Cougars (3-1). Behind a balanced offensive attack that included two passing touchdowns from Jack Eberhardt and two rushing touchdowns from Sean Cardwell, the Warriors defeated Fallston for the first time since 2010. The Havre de Grace defense recorded the opening score when DaQuawann Tucker registered a safety in the first quarter, and it also added a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown by Josh Penn in the final frame.

The victory snapped Fallston's 13-game regular season win streak, while pushing the Warriors' record to 4-0 for the first time since 2008.

"The kids are maturing and learning how to win ball games now," Long explained. "They've been through some difficult years recently, but the work they put in during the offseason is beginning to pay off – and I couldn't be happier to see the success they've accomplished early in the season."

The Warriors travel to North Harford (Pylesville) this Friday (10/3) and look to extend their perfect record in 2014 against the Hawks, another Harford County foe.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. Each winner will be in attendance at the Ravens-Jaguars home game on Dec. 14 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year. In addition, each coach receives a donation to the school's football program and an award from head coach John Harbaugh.

In addition to the Ravens Coach of the Week, the Baltimore Ravens and The Baltimore Sun will recognize one local high school football game each week as their "Ravens RISE High School Game of the Week." A preview of the game will be featured in the paper and online each Friday, with a photo gallery from the game posted following the matchup. (The Baltimore Sun will host a poll for fans and schools to vote for their favorite game.) The chosen matchup will also receive a visit to the game from the Ravens Cheerleaders and team mascot, Poe, and both participating schools will be awarded a donation to their respective athletic programs.

This week, the Glenelg Gladiators host the Howard (Ellicott City) Lions for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday (10/2). The undefeated Lions look to avenge last season's 35-20 loss at the hands of the Gladiators, as both Howard County schools enter their fifth week of conference play.