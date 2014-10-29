Ravens RISE High School Coach & Game of the Week

Rob Harris, varsity head football coach of the Broadneck (Annapolis) Bruins, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Harris is the eighth recipient of the honor in 2014.

Last Friday (10/24), Broadneck (8-0) earned a resounding 42-14 victory over the Arundel (Gambrills) Wildcats (7-1).

In a matchup of the last two undefeated teams in Anne Arundel County, the Bruins scored on their first possession of the game and rode a high-powered offense, stingy defense and play-making special teams unit to a 35-7 halftime lead.

Broadneck QB Canaan Gebele threw for 228 yards and accounted for five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing), while the defense forced three interceptions and special teams blocked a punt.

"The kids were really focused," Harris explained. "They saw this game as a big challenge on the road against a very good team, and they wanted to use this game to validate what they have done all season. It was a great test as we head into the playoffs in a few weeks, and we were excited to come out victorious."

The Bruins host the Meade (Ft. Meade) Mustangs this Friday (10/31), looking to avenge a 41-31 loss to the Mustangs in the 4A East Region semifinals last season.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. Each winner will be in attendance at the Ravens-Jaguars home game on Dec. 14 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year. In addition, each coach receives a donation to the school's football program and an award from head coach John Harbaugh.

In addition to the Ravens Coach of the Week, the Baltimore Ravens and The Baltimore Sun continue to recognize one local high school football game each week as their "Ravens RISE High School Game of the Week." A preview of the game is featured in the paper and online each Friday, with a photo gallery from the game posted following the matchup. (The Baltimore Sun hosts a poll for fans and schools to vote for their favorite game.) The chosen matchup also receives a visit to the game from the Ravens Cheerleaders and team mascot, Poe, and both participating schools are awarded a donation to their respective athletic programs.

This week, the South Carroll Cavaliers host the North Carroll Panthers for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday (10/31). In a matchup of the top two Monocacy Valley Athletic League Chesapeake Conference teams, the Titans look to end a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.