Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown & Coach of the Week

During each week of the 2016 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as its Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

The final Showdown of the season will feature the Patterson (Baltimore, Md.) Clippers at the Carver Vo-Tech (Baltimore, Md.) Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday (11/4) at 2:30 p.m. In last year's matchup, the Clippers bested their Baltimore City rival with a 22-0 victory over the Bears.

Fan voting for all 2016 Showdowns eclipsed 3.9 million total votes over the 10-week program, which more than quadrupled last season's total.

In conjunction with The Baltimore Sun, a voting poll is established each week to help select a game that will receive a visit from Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe, have the stadium outfitted in Ravens banners and flags and obtain Ravens giveaways for fans in the stands. Additionally, a $1,000 donation is awarded to each participating school's respective athletic program. Following the matchup, each Showdown is highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery.

Chad McCormick, varsity head football coach of the Old Mill (Millersville, Md.) Patriots, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 20th year of existence, McCormick is the ninth recipient of the award in 2016. He has previously been recognized as Coach of the Week in 2012, also while leading the Patriots.

Last Friday, Old Mill defeated the Meade (Ft. Meade, Md.) Mustangs, 44-8, to push its undefeated record to 9-0. Led by a rushing attack that totaled 252 yards and four touchdowns, the Patriots also scored through the air as senior quarterback Blaise Fisher tossed two touchdowns to secure the 18th-consecutive playoff berth for the Anne Arundel County school.

The victory over the Mustangs is indicative of Old Mill's season, having scored an average of 40 points per game and allowing just over eight points per contest. Winning by an average margin of 32 points in each game this year, the Patriots most recent victory extended Old Mill's regular season winning streak to 27 games.

"Our players buy into what we are trying to accomplish at Old Mill," McCormick explained. "Workout attendance is always strong, and we have a real belief that in every football game we play in, we can find a way to win."

Old Mill hosts Annapolis (9-0) this Friday (11/4) in a matchup to decide the Anne Arundel County champion and the top seed in the upcoming Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Class 4A East Region playoffs.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. Each winner will be in attendance for the Ravens vs. Eagles game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 18 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year. In addition, each coach receives a $2,000 donation to the school's football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

These initiatives are just a piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach initiative presented by Wendy's. The program impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.

To learn more about Ravens RISE, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.