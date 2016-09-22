Ravens RISE High School Showdown & Coach of the Week (Sept. 22)

During each week of the 2016 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens will recognize one local high school football game as its Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.

This week's Showdown will feature the South River (Edgewater, Md.) Seahawks (0-3) at the Annapolis Panthers (3-0). Kickoff is scheduled for Friday (9/23) at 6:30 p.m. The Seahawks look to avenge a 20-12 loss to Annapolis in 2015, while the Panthers hope to continue their winning streak after a 40-19 victory over perennial Anne Arundel County powerhouse, Broadneck (Annapolis, Md.), last Friday.

Fan voting for this week's Showdown set a program record with all three games combining for over 700,000 total votes over the six-day poll.

In conjunction with The Baltimore Sun, a voting poll will be established each week to help select a game that will receive a visit from Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe, have the stadium outfitted in Ravens banners and flags and obtain Ravens giveaways for fans in the stands. Additionally, a $1,000 donation will be awarded to each participating school's respective athletic program. Following the matchup, each Showdown will be highlighted with a detailed game recap and photo gallery.

Voting is now open for next week's Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown and will close Tuesday (9/27). The games available for Week 5 are:

Archbishop Spalding at Loyola Blakefield (9/30 @ 4:00 p.m.)

St. Mary's at St. Vincent Pallotti (9/30 @ 7:00 p.m.)

Calvert Hall at St. Frances (9/30 @ 7:00 p.m.)

To vote, please visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/RavensRISEShowdown.

High School Coach Of The Week:

Ray Wright, varsity head football coach of the Randallstown Rams, has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 20th year of existence, Wright is the third recipient of the award in 2016.

Last Friday, Randallstown (3-0) earned its third-straight shutout to start the season after a 14-0 victory over the Chesapeake (Baltimore, Md.) Bayhawks. On Randallstown's first drive of the game, senior running back Mike Akinleye helped the Rams to a 7-0 lead with a 7-yard touchdown run. As has been the case all season, the Rams' defense continued to stifle their opponent, not allowing a score into halftime. Akinleye added a third quarter rushing touchdown – his second of the game – sealing the victory for the host Rams.

Randallstown has outscored its opponents 92-0 to open the 2016 season, with the three wins matching the team's total from last year.

"The chemistry on this team is fantastic," Wright explained. "The boys really like each other, really like hanging out together outside of football and are genuinely happy for each other's success. They have taken our slogan this year – 'I am my brother's keeper' – to heart as they help each other battle and overcome adversity on the field, in the weight room, in the classroom and in life."

Randallstown hosts Hereford (3-0) this Saturday (9/24) in a matchup of undefeated Baltimore County foes.

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. Each winner will be in attendance for the Ravens vs. Eagles game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 18 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year. In addition, each coach receives a $2,000 donation to the school's football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

These initiatives are just a piece of Ravens RISE, the team's football outreach initiative presented by Wendy's. The program impacts a range of area football players from youth to high school, providing them with a year-round opportunity to "Play Like A Raven" through clinics, tournaments, grants, ticket donations and exclusive opportunities to play at M&T Bank Stadium and interact with Ravens players and coaches.