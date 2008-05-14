Ravens Rookie Camp Change

MEDIA ADVISORY

ROOKIE MINI-CAMP CHANGE

The Baltimore Ravens' rookie mini-camphas been moved from May 20-22 to June 16-18. All three days of practice will be open to the media. An availability schedule for the rookie camp is listed below:

The team's next Organized Team Activity/media availability is for a passing camp on May 28. Practice runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with head coach John Harbaugh's presser and open locker room following.

Rookie Mini-Camp (June 16-18) Schedule/Media Availability

Monday, June 16

11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice

12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh Press Conference (on field)

12:25 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

Tuesday, June 17

11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice

12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh Press Conference (on field)

12:25 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

Wednesday, June 18

11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Practice

12:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh Press Conference (on field)

12:25 p.m. Players Available/Locker Room Open

*REMINDER: Videotaping will only be permitted until the start of team drills for each mini-camp practice, which is approximately 40 minutes. This is consistent with our in-season rules for viewing practice. In a recent survey the Ravens conducted, half of NFL teams limit videotaping of mini-camp practices, allowing only individual drills to be videotaped. Media are still permitted to watch the entire practice, but must do so without the use of a video camera after the 40-minute window.*

