Mailbag: Which Will Be Better in 2023, Ravens Offense or Defense?

Downing: The defense was the strength of the team last year, particularly at the end of the season after the trade for linebacker Roquan Smith. The unit has lost some valuable players this offseason in defensive end Calais Campbell and safety Chuck Clark. Last year's sack leader, Justin Houston, and starting cornerback, Marcus Peters, also remain unsigned, and it's unknown if they'll ultimately land back in Baltimore. The Ravens have to replace the production of some key pieces, and they'll be counting on second-year players such as Kyle Hamilton, Travis Jones, and David Ojabo to take on additional responsibility in their second seasons. Baltimore's defense finished last year ranked as the No. 11 defense in the league (324.3 yards per game allowed), but the unit was the third-best in the league after the addition of Smith (288.8 ypg). My expectation this year is for the defense to be somewhere between those two rankings. This is still an incredibly talented defense that can be a top-10 unit, and that's where I expect it to fall.