Ravens Rookies Assigned Jersey Numbers

May 05, 2015 at 07:21 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

New Ravens jerseys will soon hit the shelves.

The incoming draft class has been assigned numbers ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Here's the full list of jersey numbers for the 2015 draft class:

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 18

Perriman will be the fourth player in team history to wear No. 18. The previous players to don the number were wide receiver Donte Stallworth, quarterback Elvis Grbac and wide receiver Curtis Brown.

TE Maxx Williams, No. 87

This number was last worn by former tight end Dallas Clark in 2013.

DT Carl Davis, No. 94

This number went unused last year. Outside linebackers Sergio Kindle and John Simon also wore it during their time in Baltimore.

OLB Za'Darius Smith, No. 90

The Ravens want Smith to help replace Pernell McPhee, and the fourth-round pick decided to wear his predecessor's old number. Head Coach John Harbaugh joked that Smith looks just like McPhee on the field. "He has the same hair, he has the same number."

RB Javorius "Buck" Allen, No. 37

The most notable Raven to wear this number in his career was Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who wore it because he was 37 years old when he arrived in Baltimore in 2004.

CB Tray Walker, No. 25

Cornerback Asa Jackson has worn No. 25 the last three years, but Jackson switched his jersey to No. 27 this offseason.

TE Nick Boyle, No. 82

Plenty of fans already have No. 82 jerseys thanks to wide receiver Torrey Smith wearing that number the last four seasons. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also wore that number as a Raven.

OL Robert Myers, No. 70

No. 70 has gone unused the last couple years, and the last player to wear it was Ramon Harewood.

WR Darren Waller, No. 12

Waller takes the number of another former fan favorite, Jacoby Jones.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Looking to Improve Their Run Defense

Odell Beckham Jr. looks to take advantage of Lamar Jackson's ability to extend plays. No moment is too big for Jackson, but he gave a thumbs down to locker room T-shirts with his picture on them. 
news

Tyler Huntley Misses Practice; Kyle Hamilton Limited Again

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not at practice, but Kyle Hamilton was again.
news

Mark Andrews Is Doing Well, Helping Isaiah Likely Behind the Scenes

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is still in regular contact with Mark Andrews, who is helping him flourish in the TE1 role.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Jaguars

The Ravens return to primetime against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 8:20 p.m.
news

Late for Work 12/14: A Deeper Dive Into Lamar Jackson's Scrambling

Four Ravens are among Pro Football Focus' top 50 free agents. Roger Goodell is in favor of eliminating the hip-drop tackle.
news

Lamar Jackson 'Honored' By MVP Talk, But He's Focused on Winning Super Bowl 

Justin Madubuike's sack streak continues despite opponents' increased efforts to stop it. A chance to capture the No. 1 seed gives the Ravens ample incentive. Zay Flowers expects a big family turnout to see him play in Jacksonville.
news

All Nine Ravens Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Here's how Baltimore can punch its postseason ticket in Week 15.
news

Malik Cunningham Talks About His Decision to Join Ravens

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Malik Cunningham will work at wide receiver and quarterback for now, with his future squarely on developing as a QB.
news

Kyle Hamilton Practiced, 'Felt Pretty Good'

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is practicing with a knee brace just three days after suffering a reported knee sprain.
news

Devin Duvernay Placed on IR, Reportedly Expected Back for Playoffs

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (back) will reportedly be placed on injured reserve but is expected to be available for the playoffs.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan if Kyle Hamilton Is Sidelined?

Will the Ravens continue to air it out? How do the Ravens improve their run defense against similar systems? Is there hope that Mark Andrews will return?
news

Ravens Sign QB Malik Cunningham Off Patriots Practice Squad

Malik Cunningham was college teammates with Lamar Jackson at Louisville.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising