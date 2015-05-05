Ravens Rookies Assigned Jersey Numbers

New Ravens jerseys will soon hit the shelves.

The incoming draft class has been assigned numbers ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Here's the full list of jersey numbers for the 2015 draft class:

WR Breshad Perriman, No. 18

Perriman will be the fourth player in team history to wear No. 18. The previous players to don the number were wide receiver Donte Stallworth, quarterback Elvis Grbac and wide receiver Curtis Brown.

TE Maxx Williams, No. 87

This number was last worn by former tight end Dallas Clark in 2013.

DT Carl Davis, No. 94

This number went unused last year. Outside linebackers Sergio Kindle and John Simon also wore it during their time in Baltimore.

OLB Za'Darius Smith, No. 90

The Ravens want Smith to help replace Pernell McPhee, and the fourth-round pick decided to wear his predecessor's old number. Head Coach John Harbaugh joked that Smith looks just like McPhee on the field. "He has the same hair, he has the same number."

RB Javorius "Buck" Allen, No. 37

The most notable Raven to wear this number in his career was Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who wore it because he was 37 years old when he arrived in Baltimore in 2004.

CB Tray Walker, No. 25

Cornerback Asa Jackson has worn No. 25 the last three years, but Jackson switched his jersey to No. 27 this offseason.

TE Nick Boyle, No. 82

Plenty of fans already have No. 82 jerseys thanks to wide receiver Torrey Smith wearing that number the last four seasons. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also wore that number as a Raven.

OL Robert Myers, No. 70

No. 70 has gone unused the last couple years, and the last player to wear it was Ramon Harewood.

WR Darren Waller, No. 12