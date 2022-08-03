Practice Report: Rookie Cornerbacks Show Off Sticky Coverage

During a lengthy practice in pads, rookie corners Pepe Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis provided sticky coverage on a hot day.

It was an impressive practice for the two fourth-round draft picks who are battling to be part of the rotation behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Early in practice, Williams made a nice interception after he tracked down a deep pass from Lamar Jackson that was intended for undrafted rookie Makai Polk. Williams used his speed on that play, then later in practice he displayed his leaping ability, going high to break up a pass intended for 6-foot-2 Robert Jackson. Williams is 5-foot-10, but doesn't back down from anyone. He was animated after breaking up the pass intended for Polk and received congrats from several defensive players.

Armour-Davis had two breakups in pass coverage and continued to make wide receivers work hard to get open. There's a lot of competition for playing time at cornerback with Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens and others in the mix. But with Stephens not practicing Wednesday, Williams and Armour-Davis took advantage of extra reps.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald was impressed with the way they competed on a hot day when several players were cramping up.