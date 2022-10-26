Ravens Rookies Get Scare of a Lifetime at Haunted House

Oct 26, 2022 at 01:34 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Rookie life in the NFL ain't easy, and it got a lot scarier for Ravens rookie defensive backs Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams when they got the assignment to go to a haunted house.

The rookies (hilariously) barely made it through Bennett's Curse in Baltimore. Here's how it all went down:

They went in kind of confident, but it didn't take long for Hamilton to mutter, "Why did I say yes to this?" Williams quickly took the lead.

Fitted with 3D glasses, the rookies crept through with hands up and ready to swing. Hamilton took a different strategy for a bit by closing his eyes. It was unsuccessful.

Hamilton got a little overconfident at one point when he saw ahead of time where a monster was going to pop out and was thus ready for it.

"I saw that coming. We watch film!" Hamilton said. "Film study, man. That really work."

Just then, another horrible creature popped out and got them good.

"That wasn't on the cut up. That wasn't on the film," Hamilton muttered.

At one point, Hamilton nearly tapped out.

"I don't know if he's going to make it, man. He's trying to fight through, man, but there's too many of them," Williams said.

The best part may have been when they finally escaped.

"It was just too dark in there, man," Williams said.

"I forgot what outside looked like," Hamilton replied. "It was good, but it was bad."

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Could DeSean Jackson Play This Week vs. Buccaneers?

Will the Ravens continue to rotate offensive tackle snaps? Why is Pat Ricard getting more snaps than Rashod Bateman? How will the Ravens account for the Bucs' linebackers?

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Rare Uniform on Thursday Night Football

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and purple pants against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Late for Work 10/26: Tom Brady Says Lamar Jackson Has a 'Great Future' and More Compliments

Jackson is having a 'next-level' season running the ball. Veterans are bolstering the pass rush.

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Hold Steady As a Consensus Top-10 Team

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Wants to Showcase His Talent vs. Former Bucs

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has a tough matchup against Vita Vea. Patrick Queen looks forward to facing fellow LSU product Leonard Fournette. John Harbaugh has schooled his parents on how to watch Thursday night's game on Amazon Prime.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Sidelined on Short Week

Ravens ILB Josh Bynes is dealing with a quad injury and TE Mark Andrews is getting more days off.

news

Ravens Expect to See Tom Brady at His Best

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have lost four of their last five, but the Ravens aren't letting their guard down facing the G.O.A.T

news

Late for Work 10/25: Cooled Ravens Offense Has Issues to Figure Out

Could Ben Cleveland be on the trade block? Praise for Patrick Queen and Kyle Hamilton.

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Appreciates Respect He Gets From Tom Brady

Lamar Jackson does hip wiggle to show he's feeling no pain. Kyle Hamilton takes a 'big step' with his performance against the Browns. Red zone improvement is the biggest offensive change that Jackson wants to see.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards' power has not diminished. Patrick Queen is a run-stopping rocket. The trick play with Lamar Jackson should have been a touchdown.

Find Tickets
Advertising