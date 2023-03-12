Analyzing the Roster Before Free Agency Starts

The Ravens have the veteran Bowser and a collection of young talent around him. Bowser missed the first four games coming back from his 2021 Achilles injury and should return to his previous form with more time. Oweh didn't have the breakout Year 2 he expected and it will be a pivotal campaign for the ultra-athletic talent. Ojabo played in just one game during his rookie season as he rehabbed his torn Achilles, but the Ravens believe he's a first-round talent who could make a major impact in his second season. Houston led the team with a resurgent 9.5 sacks and plans to continue playing. He could take his time again to figure out where, but it wouldn't be surprising to see a return. The Ravens are always looking for more rushers, and will probably bring back or add a veteran and possibly supplement in the draft.