Analyzing the Roster Before Free Agency Starts

Before free agency kicks off, let's review the state of the Ravens offseason roster.
Here's a position-by-position outlook of who's under contract, who's not, and what could transpire this offseason:
Here's who the Ravens have currently on the team and their free-agency status.
Quarterback
- Lamar Jackson – non-exclusive franchise tag
- Tyler Huntley – restricted free agent
- Anthony Brown
The Ravens hope Jackson's ability to negotiate a deal with other teams leads him back to Baltimore, but there's a chance that he could land elsewhere if another club makes him an offer the Ravens can't, or don't want to, match. The Ravens must extend a qualifying offer to Huntley, who has played admirably the past two years when Jackson has been sidelined if they intend to keep him. The Ravens have until March 15 at 4 p.m. to decide what tender they offer. The strong-armed Brown impressed when thrust into emergency action last year as an undrafted rookie and will continue to be developed.
Running back
- J.K. Dobbins
- Gus Edwards
- Justice Hill – unrestricted free agent
- Kenyan Drake – unrestricted free agent
Dobbins returned from his midseason knee procedure to average 6.5 yards per carry over his final five games. He wasn't all the way back to his previous form and should be even more dynamic next year. Edwards also returned from his 2021 season-ending knee injury to have a solid campaign with 5.0 yards per carry. He too should be better in 2023 after reaching a reported contract restructure to remain with the team. They give Baltimore a strong 1-2 punch. Hill has become a strong special teams player and effective change-of-pace back while Drake played well when thrust into the lead role early last season. Both could be affordable depth options to return.
Tight end
- Mark Andrews
- Isaiah Likely
- Charlie Kolar
- Nick Boyle – unrestricted free agent
- Josh Oliver – unrestricted free agent
The Ravens have one of the best in the business in Andrews, followed by a pair of promising sophomores. Andrews may be in store for a rebound season after his stats dropped in receptions, yards, and touchdowns from a historic 2021 campaign. Likely flashed his receiving talents with 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns, while Kolar was sidelined for most of the year after hernia surgery. The Ravens have high hopes for their pair of rising sophomores. Oliver carved out a niche as a strong blocker last year, stepping into the role once manned by Boyle, but will the Ravens have as much need for that kind of role player in Todd Monken's new offense?
Fullback
- Patrick Ricard
- Ben Mason
Ricard went to a fourth-straight Pro Bowl last year as one of the best and most physical blockers in the NFL. Ricard is under contract through the 2024 season, but will the fullback have a smaller role in Monken's less run-centric offense? Mason, a 2021 fifth-round pick, has yet to see any regular-season game action.
Wide receiver
- Rashod Bateman
- Devin Duvernay
- James Proche II
- Tylan Wallace
- Andy Isabella
- Mike Thomas
- Shemar Bridges
- Demarcus Robinson – unrestricted free agent
- Sammy Watkins – unrestricted free agent
The Ravens are confident that Bateman will return from last year's foot surgery to have a big season. He's shown that ability every time he's been on the field, so it's just a matter of staying healthy. Duvernay was the offense's breakout player over the first half of the season but faded down the stretch. Proche and Wallace have yet to make much of an impact. Isabella and Thomas were midseason veteran practice squad additions and Bridges was an undrafted rookie who flashed over last summer. The team's leading wide receiver last year was Robinson, who is now set to hit the market but could boomerang to work with his former coach in Kansas City, new Ravens wide receivers coach Greg Lewis. The Ravens have stated their intention to make over this room, so there could be significant additions in free agency and/or the draft.
Offensive line
- OT Ronnie Stanley
- OT Morgan Moses
- OT Daniel Faalele
- OT David Sharpe
- C Tyler Linderbaum
- G Kevin Zeitler
- G/C Patrick Mekari
- G Ben Cleveland
- G John Simpson
- G Ben Powers – unrestricted free agent
- OT Ja'Wuan James – unrestricted free agent
- C/G Trystan Colon – restricted free agent
Four of the Ravens' five offensive line starters from last year are expected to return with Powers being the only eligible for free agency. Powers will likely be priced out of Baltimore after a superb 2022 campaign, leaving an open starting spot at left guard. Baltimore has good depth at tackle with Mekari and Faalele, who gained valuable experience in one start and other spot duty. The Ravens could look to add another interior blocker (most likely guard) to groom and add to the competition.
Defensive line
- DE Calais Campbell
- DE Brent Urban
- NT Michael Pierce
- DT Travis Jones
- DT Justin Madubuike
- DT Broderick Washington
- DT Rayshad Nichols
The Ravens' entire defensive line is in place from a year ago as the team already re-signed Urban and Campbell decided not to retire. It remains to be seen whether the Ravens need to part ways with Campbell or restructure his deal to gain salary-cap space. Baltimore's defensive line was one of its greatest strengths last season and young talents Madubuike, Jones and Washington are on the rise. The Ravens lost Pierce after just three games, but he'll be back for another run as a top-notch force in the middle if he can stay healthy.
Inside linebacker
- Roquan Smith
- Patrick Queen
- Malik Harrison
- Josh Ross
- Kristian Welch – restricted free agent
- Del'Shawn Phillips – restricted free agent
- Josh Bynes – unrestricted free agent
The Ravens have arguably the best tandem in the league in Smith and Queen. Smith had an immediate positive ripple effect after arriving via a midseason trade, and the hope is a full offseason of him working with his teammates in practice should take the defense to another level. Queen had a breakout campaign and, while the Ravens haven't stated whether they will pick up his fifth-year option, he's under contract for 2023. Harrison, Welch and Phillips have all developed into core special teamers with Harrison also playing a substantial reserve defensive role. Ross was a promising talent in the preseason as an undrafted rookie but was sidelined for much of the year with a foot injury.
Outside linebacker
- Tyus Bowser
- Odafe Oweh
- David Ojabo
- Daelin Hayes
- Jeremiah Moon
- Justin Houston – unrestricted free agent
- Jason Pierre-Paul – unrestricted free agent
- Steven Means – unrestricted free agent
- Vince Biegel – unrestricted free agent
The Ravens have the veteran Bowser and a collection of young talent around him. Bowser missed the first four games coming back from his 2021 Achilles injury and should return to his previous form with more time. Oweh didn't have the breakout Year 2 he expected and it will be a pivotal campaign for the ultra-athletic talent. Ojabo played in just one game during his rookie season as he rehabbed his torn Achilles, but the Ravens believe he's a first-round talent who could make a major impact in his second season. Houston led the team with a resurgent 9.5 sacks and plans to continue playing. He could take his time again to figure out where, but it wouldn't be surprising to see a return. The Ravens are always looking for more rushers, and will probably bring back or add a veteran and possibly supplement in the draft.
Cornerback
- Marlon Humphrey
- Brandon Stephens
- Jalyn Armour-Davis
- Damarion "Pepe" Williams
- Daryl Worley
- Bopete Keyes
- Marcus Peters – unrestricted free agent
- Kyle Fuller – unrestricted free agent
- Kevon Seymour – unrestricted free agent
- Trayvon Mullen – unrestricted free agent
Humphrey is one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, but the Ravens have a starting opening opposite him for now. The Ravens are keen to the idea of Peters returning in free agency if they can afford to do so. He didn't have as many interceptions as usual last season as he rebounded from his 2021 knee injury. Still, Peters' instincts, passion and knowledge of the game are second to none. Stephens stepped in and played well as a starter late in the year when called upon. Last year's rookie draft picks, Armour-Davis and Williams, gained valuable experience, although Armour-Davis missed much of the year due to injury. The Ravens already moved to maintaining some depth by re-signing Worley. Fuller is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season. Baltimore could look to pick up a free agent cornerback and/or draft one from the "loaded" class – possibly in the first round.
Safety
- Marcus Williams
- Kyle Hamilton
- Chuck Clark – reportedly traded
- Ar'Darius Washington
- Geno Stone – restricted free agent
The Ravens have a fearsome duo in Williams and Hamilton. A major free-agent addition last offseason, Williams made an instant impact with a team-high four interceptions but missed seven games with a fractured wrist. Hamilton earned the highest grade of any safety in the league from Pro Football Focus, which proved he's ready for the full-time starting job replacing Clark, who will reportedly head to the New York Jets when free agency opens. Stone has become a special teams leader and steady reserve who stepped up when Williams was sidelined. With Clark leaving, Stone is even more important to keep. Baltimore could add more young depth to this room, though Stephens and Pepe Williams also have the versatility to play safety.
Specialists
- Justin Tucker
- Jordan Stout
- Nick Moore – restricted free agent
Tucker remains the G.O.A.T. kicker and went to his sixth Pro Bowl. Stout learned a lot during a rookie season in which he finished 21st in net average (40.9). Developing more consistency will be key, but the talent to be one of the best in the league is there. Moore was a second-team All-Pro and is expected to return.