Jun 05, 2017 at 07:09 AM
Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS ROSTER MOVES

The Baltimore Ravens signed CB Brandon Boykin and CB Al-Hajj Shabazz and terminated the contract of vested veteran CB Kyle Arrington(failed physical), general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday.

Boykin, 26, was a fourth-round draft pick (123rd overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 and has played four NFL seasons. The 5-10, 185-pounder out of Georgia has seen action in 64 games (seven starts) while playing for the Eagles (2012-14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). (Boykin entered training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2016, but was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve after suffering a pectoral injury during camp.)

In his career, Boykin has produced 131 tackles (116 solo), eight interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 37 passes defensed, two sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2013, he set career highs with 43 tackles, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. 

Shabazz, 24, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. The 6-2, 200-pounder has appeared in eight NFL games with the Steelers (seven in 2016) and Houston Texans (one in 2016), recording one tackle.

