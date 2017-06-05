RAVENS ROSTER MOVES

The Baltimore Ravens signed CB Brandon Boykin and CB Al-Hajj Shabazz and terminated the contract of vested veteran CB Kyle Arrington(failed physical), general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday.

Boykin, 26, was a fourth-round draft pick (123rd overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 and has played four NFL seasons. The 5-10, 185-pounder out of Georgia has seen action in 64 games (seven starts) while playing for the Eagles (2012-14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). (Boykin entered training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2016, but was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve after suffering a pectoral injury during camp.)

In his career, Boykin has produced 131 tackles (116 solo), eight interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown), 37 passes defensed, two sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2013, he set career highs with 43 tackles, six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 16 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.