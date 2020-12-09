Ravens Rushing Attack Dominates Dallas With Nearly 300 Yards

But it wasn't just Jackson who was running past Cowboys defenders. It was Gus Edwards, who only needed seven carries to net 101 yards. J.K. Dobbins (11 carries, 71 yards, one touchdown) averaged 6.5 yards per carry, and Mark Ingram II (six carries, 28 yards) was also back in the lineup after he and Dobbins missed last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore's final drive typified how dominant its running game was. Protecting a 27-17 lead, the Ravens recovered Dallas' onside kick, then drove 44 yards with six straight running plays. The Cowboys knew Baltimore was going to call running plays to burn time off the clock, but Dallas looked defenseless trying to stop it.

Edwards slashed his way to a 24-yard gain during the drive, and Dobbins finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Baltimore's offensive line provided gaping holes with Patrick Mekari back as the starting center, Ben Powers playing right guard and rookie Tyre Phillips and D.J. Fluker sharing reps at right tackle with Orlando Brown Jr. holding things down at left tackle. Head Coach John Harbaugh was pleased with the blocking he saw from the entire team.

"It was very encouraging," Harbaugh said. "I think our guys did a great job. They blocked. They ran. Our wide receivers blocked. The tight ends, the guys that are new to the program, came in and did a good job. It's always a team effort. Obviously, Lamar had a lot to do with that, as well. So, yes, [I'm] very happy with that. That's big for us."

A strong rushing attack can carry a team in December, and if the Ravens continue to run the football effectively, it bodes well for their chances to make the playoffs. With their backfield intact and Jackson looking frisky after a one-game absence, the Ravens ran almost at will against Dallas. That's something they hope to build on, as they prepare for next Monday night's matchup against the surging Cleveland Browns (9-3).

While Dallas entered the game with the NFL's worst run defense, the Browns' run-stopping unit is in the league's top 10. It won't be as giving.