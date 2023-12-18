After Dominating With Their Rushing Attack, Ravens Adjust to Loss of Keaton Mitchell

The Ravens lost an important weapon in Keaton Mitchell, but they don't plan on losing their ability to run the football successfully.

Baltimore has the top-ranked rushing attack in the NFL through 15 weeks, and it was on full display during Sunday night's 23-7 victory over the Jaguars. The Ravens churned out 251 yards rushing. They churned out 204 of those yards and controlled the game in the second half with an impressive mixture of power and speed.

When the Ravens hired Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken during the offseason, they didn't want to lose elements of the potent rushing attack that had become a successful part of their DNA. They remained committed to the run this season after losing running back J.K. Dobbins in Week 1. That commitment won't change after losing Mitchell to a season-ending knee injury.

"It was important to have elements of the rushing attack we worked so hard on the last four years," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We didn't want to run away from that run game. We had a lot of reps under our belt, a lot of institutional knowledge. Our players understood it - a lot of the plays that we run fit our guys really well."

Lamar Jackson (741 yards rushing) remains the most dynamic running quarterback in the league, while Gus Edwards (663 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Justice Hill (313 yards, three touchdowns) are having strong seasons. They will be joined in the backfield rotation by 30-year-old Melvin Gordon III, who will be elevated from the practice squad. Gordon saw action in three games this season (13 carries, 53 yards) and had his most productive year with the Chargers in 2017 when he rushed for 1,105 yards.

It won't be easy to replace Mitchell, who rushed for 73 yards on just nine carries Sunday night before his knee injury. Mitchell brought a high-end speed threat while averaging 8.4 yards per carry, and he seemed to run with more confidence each week as an undrafted rookie who had clearly found his comfort zone.

However, Harbaugh has faith in Gordon, and the Ravens have displayed enough variety in their blocking schemes to bring out the strengths in backs that have different styles.

"Melvin Gordon is a high-pedigree football player in this league," Harbaugh said. "It's almost kind of shocking that we're going to have the opportunity to put him into the mix right now. He's been practicing so hard, working so hard.