Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Jaguars

The Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts are in from the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Sunday Night Football."
Here's what stood out most:
- Not surprisingly, quarterback Lamar Jackson led the way for the offense with an 85.4 grade. That's his best grade since Week 7 against the Lions (89.7) and his third-highest mark of the season.
- Odafe Oweh earned the highest grade of anyone on defense with an 89.5. Oweh was credited with a team-high six hurries, twice as many as anybody else (Kyle Van Noy had three), and finished with three tackles.
- Daniel Faalele had nearly an even split of offensive snaps (36 to 34) with Morgan Moses at right tackle. Faalele got the highest run blocking grade of any Raven but was credited with one sack surrendered. Still, it was the best grade of his young career.
- The Ravens had eight offensive linemen active and all of them saw offensive action. Ben Clevland played six snaps and Patrick Mekari stepped in for Ronnie Stanley on 31% of the left tackle snaps. After a strong game last week against the Rams, Stanley yielded a team-high seven pressures versus Josh Allen and the Jaguars.
- Despite suffering a knee injury last week, safety Kyle Hamilton played all 62 defensive snaps and had another strong game with a team-high seven tackles, including one for loss, and a pass deflection. Linebacker Roquan Smith called Hamilton a "warrior" for playing.
- In his first regular-season game back home in Florida, Zay Flowers had a quiet night with just two targets, down from 10 last week. He made one catch for seven yards. Flowers still played 84% of the offensive snaps.
- Keaton Mitchell was having a strong game before suffering his season-ending knee injury. He still had the Ravens' second-highest grade.