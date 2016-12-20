Ravens Safety Eric Weddle Among Biggest 2017 Pro Bowl Snubs

Weddle has also made the plays. His 81 tackles are the third-most stops of any safety in the AFC, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars' Johnathan Cyprien (115) and Denver Broncos' T.J. Ward (87).

His four interceptions are tied for the sixth-most in the NFL and are the most of any safety in the AFC. Weddle had another interception called back in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles because of a teammates' penalty. He dropped two others earlier in the year.

The Ravens have three other second-alternate Pro Bowlers who have legitimate cases to be first-ballot Pro Bowlers: outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, nose tackle Brandon Williams and tight end Dennis Pitta.

Suggs, a six-time Pro Bowler, is tied for 15th in the NFL in sacks with eight. What gets overlooked by those outside of Baltimore is his run-stopping prowess and football intelligence. Suggs often knows what an opponent is about to do, and relays that to his teammates.

What's even more impressive about what Suggs, 34, has done in his 14th season is that he's coming off a torn Achilles that knocked out nearly his entire 2015 season. He's also been playing with a torn biceps since Oct. 16, which he suffered while sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Suggs missed just one game because of it, and has three sacks since.

Williams has been the anchor up front in the Ravens' run defense, which has spent much of the season as the top-ranked unit. Williams has 46 tackles and one sack this season. Williams was graded by PFF as the NFL's third-best run-stopping defensive lineman last season, but has dropped to 14th this year.