Ravens safety's neck OK after spinal concussion

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -When Baltimore Ravens strong safety Dawan Landry felt his toes wiggle after suffering a scary spinal cord concussion Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, he was fairly certain he was going to be all right.

Landry has returned to the Ravens' training complex for treatment and remains in a cervical collar after being released from Maryland Shock Trauma. He's expected to play again this year.

It was really scary,'' Landry said Thursday in his first interview since the injury. It was my first time being injured and, at the time, I couldn't feel anything. I was able to talk, though, and I felt my toes a little bit and I knew I would be fine eventually. By the time I got on the stretcher and got to the ambulance, all my feeling was starting to come back and I knew I would be OK.''

A CT scan and an MRI didn't reveal any fractures. Landry never lost consciousness while he was down on the ground for roughly 10 minutes during the final minute of the first half before being carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

Landry is expected to wear the cervical collar for another week and then return to the doctor to be evaluated before he begins rehabilitating his injury. There is no specific timetable for his return, and Jim Leonhard will take his place in the starting lineup.

``Progress is going really well,'' Landry said.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming for Landry, whose parents have been with him since his injury along with visits from his brother, Washington Redskins safety LaRon Landry.

A lot of blessings have been answered,'' Landry said. I want to thank all the fans, all my teammates, the whole Ravens organization, the Browns, everybody that is helping me through this process right now. It's truly a blessing.''

Meanwhile, the Ravens have filed a complaint with the league office in the wake of running back Willis McGahee getting cut on his right eyelid and being poked in his left eye by the Browns defense. McGahee had to leave the game with blood flowing from his eye.

It's on the tape,'' coach John Harbaugh said. There were two incidents, two different guys. We sent it in and we talked to the league. We asked them for their opinion on what happened, and we're waiting to hear back on it.''

McGahee's right eye remains swollen and he was limited in practice as the Ravens prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night at Heinz Field. He didn't talk with reporters, but was seen in the locker room wearing sunglasses.

It still looks pretty bad to me,'' Harbaugh said. If you guys saw him in there, that thing is swollen up badly. As long as he can see, he'll play.''

Although there has been a lot of speculation about which Cleveland players hit McGahee, Harbaugh declined to name names.