Today's free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium has been cancelled due to the afternoon's inclement weather and heavy rain forecast for the evening.

The team will resume its normal schedule on Sunday (July 22) with an 11:35 a.m. practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Media availability will follow, with on-field player interviews and the three coordinators speaking in a podium setting at approximately 2:10 p.m.