Ravens See Practices Without Eight Defensive Players as an Opportunity

Clark says he doesn't think the team's preparation would be hampered by the circumstances. The Ravens are self-motivated group, a reason they have won 19 of their last 23 regular season games.

"I can't speak for anybody else but myself," Clark said. "But I would say for me, if I wasn't able to practice, I'd do everything I could as far as doing the learning part and the off-field stuff just to make sure that I'm able to get out there and be ready.

"The year is just different. I've been through worse things. Honestly, I feel like our organization is doing things around here so [that] things flow smoothly. The only thing that you can tell is that we are missing a few guys in meetings right now. We've had rough patches around here before – worse than this. It's just, you look at the dynamic of the whole year and things are different – period. But no, we're tough here, we're overcomers, and we fight through adversity."

Harbaugh said he expected any player that missed practice this week to be ready Sunday if active and called upon. However, each player reacts differently to missing practice time.