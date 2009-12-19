Ravens Seeking Momentum





The Ravens haven't paired back-to-back victories since a three-game winning streak to kick off the season.

This weekend's matchup with the Chicago Bears would be an apt time to start another one of those runs.

Baltimore hopes to feed off the momentum of a 48-3 thrashing of the Detroit Lions last Sunday as they essentially need to win out in order to make the playoffs.

"We can't sit back and say, 'Well, if we don't get it this week, we can get it next week,'" said wideout Derrick Mason. "No, we have to get it this week because if we don't get it this week, there is no next week for us. We're just playing just to be playing. So, we have to break that trend of up and down, up and down.

"I think this week will be a good week to buck the system a little bit, but it's going to be hard because they're a very good team. So, we've got to do what we need to do to – go out there and be confident enough that we're going to come out with a victory."

The Ravens have put together runs before. Last year, Baltimore had a four-game string of wins in the middle of the season, followed by a three-gamer before closing out by taking their final two contests.

A 33-24 beating of the Dallas Cowboys in the last game at Texas Stadium and a 27-7 trouncing of the Jaguars rolled the Ravens right into the AFC Championship.

"It's what I said earlier in the year: Whether you're hot sooner, in the middle of the year, or later," explained linebacker Ray Lewis . "For us around here, it's always been later in the season when we've probably played our best football. For us, that's what we have to do."

Head coach John Harbaugh believes momentum is something that starts over each week.

Thinking back to a Detroit game that was so lopsided in favor of the Ravens, Harbaugh cited the previous week of preparation.

"To me, that's how you build momentum," Harbaugh said. "When you click in practice, then that builds momentum for the game. Then the challenge has been carrying it over to the game.

"I felt really good about the way we were going to play on Sunday, and we didn't play quite as well as I thought we would. I wouldn't say we've had a bad week of practice yet. But for whatever reason, last week was our best week, and then they took it to the game. So, that comes down to December football."

The chance to build off momentum may be in the Ravens' favor when they play the Bears Sunday. Baltimore is 8-0 at home when the temperature is below 40 degrees and 9-1 all-time in sub-40 weather.

With a snowstorm blanketing Baltimore this weekend, the conditions are ripe for another cold December game.

And, the Ravens are built to do it with a pounding rushing attack and a tough offensive line looking to move the line of scrimmage.