Ravens Send Tight End Maxx Williams To Injured Reserve

Oct 07, 2016 at 03:16 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

07_Williams_news.jpg


The Ravens are sending tight end Maxx Williams to injured reserve and it sounds like he'll have surgery.

Baltimore has not yet made a corresponding roster move, but could activate tight end Darren Waller to the 53-man roster.

Williams aggravated a knee injury in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Raiders. On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about the injury.

"It's the same thing he's had," Harbaugh said. "It's a cartilage issue that he has in there. It's not something that can be fixed until it's fixed.

"The doctors have to tell us what the best course of action is going forward. He can still play. Is it the best thing for him and all of that? We'll have to figure that out."

After going through the first two practices this week (Williams did not participate), the Ravens opted to end Williams' season and get his knee fixed for next year.

Baltimore may have waited to get a better look at what Waller, who returned to practice this week after serving a four-game suspension, can offer. Waller is a good special teams player, as well as a 6-foot-6, 255-pound target in the passing game.

The Ravens already brought up tight end Daniel Brown earlier this week, however.

In his second season, Williams had yet to catch a pass this year and had played on just 18 percent of the offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He was third in line behind Dennis Pitta and Crockett Gillmore.

The second-round pick set Ravens rookie tight end records last year with 32 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

