Ravens Set to Face Bills in Divisional Playoffs

Jan 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011021-Divisional-at-Bills

The Ravens will head north to face the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They'll meet at Bills Stadium in the AFC divisional playoffs Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

The Browns' win over the Steelers in the final game of Wild-Card Weekend set sixth-seeded Cleveland against the top-seeded, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The No. 5 Ravens get the No. 2 Bills (13-3), who beat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, in the wild-card round to end their 25-year playoff winless streak.

The Bills have won their last seven games and haven't lost at home since Oct. 19 against the Chiefs.

Buffalo is armed with an explosive offense led by quarterback Josh Allen, who had a breakout third season to put him in the MVP conversation. The strong-armed gunslinger finished fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,544) and fifth in passing touchdowns (37).

Allen is also a threat with his legs, as the 6-foot-5, 237 pounder ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns. Against the Colts on Saturday, Allen ran for 54 yards and a touchdown and threw for 324 yards and two scores.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had the most receiving yards in the NFL this season (1,535). The Maryland product posted six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis.

Buffalo finished the regular season tied with the Titans with the No. 2-ranked offense in the league at 396.4 yards per game. The Bills were also second in the NFL in points scored per game (31.3).

While the Titans' defense ranked near the bottom of the league, the Bills ranked 14th in yards (352.5) and 16th in points per game (23.4).

The Ravens played in Orchard Park, N.Y. last season and came out with a hard-earned December win, 24-17. Baltimore never trailed in the game, but the Bills nearly pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback. Marcus Peters broke up a pass to the end zone – then drank a beer in the stands with fans – to preserve the Ravens' win.

In windy conditions, Lamar Jackson was 16-of-25 for 145 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Ravens' ground game averaged just 3.6 yards per carry with 118 yards on 33 carries. Meanwhile, Allen was 17-of-39 for 146 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked six times.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Win vs. Titans

Instead of more of the same narrative, the Ravens wrote a new one. It sounds weird, but the reigning league MVP is maturing as a pro quarterback. Just ask the Titans.
news

Lamar Jackson's First Playoff Win Thrills His Teammates More Than Him

Lamar Jackson played down the meaning of his first playoff win after toppling the Titans in Nashville.
news

Ravens' Dominant Defensive Effort Shuts Down Derrick Henry

Holding the NFL's leading rusher to 40 yards, the Ravens shut down Derrick Henry with a defensive effort that spoke loudly.
news

Marquise Brown's Emergence Takes Ravens Offense to Another Level

Wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown put up a season-high 128 yards against the Titans.
news

Marcus Peters Interception Closes Door on Titans

With the third postseason interception of his career, Marcus Peters continued his penchant for making big plays.
news

Lamar Jackson's Long Touchdown Run Shows His Unique Comeback Ability

Lamar Jackson notched the second-longest touchdown run by any quarterback in NFL history with a 48-yard score against the Titans.
news

Officiating Expert Says Titans' First Touchdown Should Have Been Penalized

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown got away with a push-off on Tennessee's first touchdown of the game.
news

Jimmy Smith, Yannick Ngakoue Active vs. Titans

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will return to the lineup, while running back Mark Ingram II is inactive.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

Tune into the game on ABC/ESPN, and ESPN+ will air an alternate betting telecast and Freeform's Megacast will air a pop culture broadcast/watch party.
news

Ravens Activate Sam Koch, Place Ben Bredeson on Injured Reserve

Punter Sam Koch is off the COVID-19 list and eligible to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Rookie guard Ben Bredeson heads to IR.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

After winning five straight games to reach the postseason, the Ravens visit the Tennessee Titans to begin Sunday's action on Wild Card Weekend.

Advertising