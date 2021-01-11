Ravens Set to Face Bills in Divisional Playoffs

The Ravens will head north to face the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. They'll meet at Bills Stadium in the AFC divisional playoffs Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.

The Browns' win over the Steelers in the final game of Wild-Card Weekend set sixth-seeded Cleveland against the top-seeded, defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The No. 5 Ravens get the No. 2 Bills (13-3), who beat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24, in the wild-card round to end their 25-year playoff winless streak.

The Bills have won their last seven games and haven't lost at home since Oct. 19 against the Chiefs.

Buffalo is armed with an explosive offense led by quarterback Josh Allen, who had a breakout third season to put him in the MVP conversation. The strong-armed gunslinger finished fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,544) and fifth in passing touchdowns (37).

Allen is also a threat with his legs, as the 6-foot-5, 237 pounder ran for 421 yards and eight touchdowns. Against the Colts on Saturday, Allen ran for 54 yards and a touchdown and threw for 324 yards and two scores.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had the most receiving yards in the NFL this season (1,535). The Maryland product posted six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis.

Buffalo finished the regular season tied with the Titans with the No. 2-ranked offense in the league at 396.4 yards per game. The Bills were also second in the NFL in points scored per game (31.3).

While the Titans' defense ranked near the bottom of the league, the Bills ranked 14th in yards (352.5) and 16th in points per game (23.4).

The Ravens played in Orchard Park, N.Y. last season and came out with a hard-earned December win, 24-17. Baltimore never trailed in the game, but the Bills nearly pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback. Marcus Peters broke up a pass to the end zone – then drank a beer in the stands with fans – to preserve the Ravens' win.