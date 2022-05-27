Late for Work 5/27: Ravens Should Make 'Aggressive Offer' If This Wide Receiver Is Cut

Sashi Brown: No Reason to Be Alarmed About Lamar Jackson Missing OTAs

Ravens President Sashi Brown, who took over earlier this year after longtime president Dick Cass retired, sat down for in-studio interviews with WBAL and 98 Rock, the Ravens' flagship radio stations. Here are some highlights from the conversations:

Whether Ravens fans should be concerned about Lamar Jackson not being at OTAs: "No. Voluntary does mean voluntary. Lamar's been out working this offseason; Eric [DeCosta] and John [Harbaugh] talked about it. So, no, I don't think [there is] any reason for alarm. He's been very vocal … in terms of his support and his desire to be in Baltimore. So we're pleased that he's out there working and [we're] not going to make a big deal out of this."

Whether Ravens fans have been spoiled by the team's success: "We want that. It's a tremendous legacy. And hats off to Ozzie [Newsome], Brian Billick, Steve Bisciotti, Art [Modell], John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta, all of whom have contributed in big ways to that winning tradition here. And it's not to be taken lightly. I can tell you those guys are competitive. They're not just resting on their laurels. They're hungry; they want to get after it every day and get better every day."

What excites him about the organization: "I think the first thing is Eric and John, and Ozzie before Eric, have put the organization, the team, in such a great place. They have a really strong culture, some really young players who are going to be here for a long period of time, be able to compete at a high level. So really the first thing we want to be about every day is football. And a big piece of that is driving what has been and will continue to be the greatest fan experience in the NFL and in sports."